Is this the best female super fight ever?

Skill-wise (before anyone brings the monry with Ronda Rousey)Also I know Nunes vs Shevchenko was big too but that was like what? Almost a decade ago ? It was also like Valentina 2nd fight in the UFC. Too early, she wasn't really in her prime yet.Joanna vs Zhang was big too but Zhang was just starting her run, it's differente because right now they both have so many title defenses, they have been dominating their divisions for a mine, cleaned up. They both have have amazing careers and great legacies already.Plus, they both are at the top #1 vs #2 p4p (have we even gotten that before?), the highest level when it comes to WMMA.This fight is for legacy.