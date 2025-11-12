Is this the best female super fight ever?

Geniusss

Geniusss

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 4, 2019
Messages
2,174
Reaction score
3,278
Skill-wise (before anyone brings the monry with Ronda Rousey)

Also I know Nunes vs Shevchenko was big too but that was like what? Almost a decade ago ? It was also like Valentina 2nd fight in the UFC. Too early, she wasn't really in her prime yet.

Joanna vs Zhang was big too but Zhang was just starting her run, it's differente because right now they both have so many title defenses, they have been dominating their divisions for a mine, cleaned up. They both have have amazing careers and great legacies already.

Plus, they both are at the top #1 vs #2 p4p (have we even gotten that before?), the highest level when it comes to WMMA.

This fight is for legacy.
1762949260360.jpeg
 
best female super fight ever would be jake paul vs gabi garcia
 
Nah, not even close. And I think it’s weird that the OP thinks that saying “skill-wise” somehow precludes adding Ronda, an Olympic medalist in judo and the best grappler in WMMA history.
I’d put Nunes-Schev, Nunes-Rousey, Rose-Joanna, and Nunes-Cyborg ahead of this fight at least.
 
BFoe said:
Nah, not even close. And I think it’s weird that the OP thinks that saying “skill-wise” somehow precludes adding Ronda, an Olympic medalist in judo and the best grappler in WMMA history.
I’d put Nunes-Schev, Nunes-Rousey, Rose-Joanna, and Nunes-Cyborg ahead of this fight at least.
Click to expand...
Rose vs Joanna wasn't really a super fight. Rose wasn't very big yet
 
BFoe said:
I think it’s weird that the OP thinks that saying “skill-wise” somehow precludes adding Ronda, an Olympic medalist in judo and the best grappler in WMMA history. I’d put Nunes-Schev, Nunes-Rousey, Rose-Joanna, and Nunes-Cyborg ahead of this fight at least.
Click to expand...

I think "skill-wise" is a fair qualification because we're talking overall MMA skill. Ronda was effective in MMA and her grappling was elite (up there with Fujii), but she learned boxing and head movement from Edmund Tarverdyan. Likewise Cyborg is a WMMA GOAT contender but I wouldn't call her "most skilled." She's the Gabi Garcia of WMMA.

Nunes, Shev, Zhang, Rose, Joanna, et al had all around elite skill.
 
IMO this fight is going to play out like andrade vs shevchenko
 
ChickenBrother said:
I think "skill-wise" is a fair qualification because we're talking overall MMA skill. Ronda was effective in MMA and her grappling was elite (up there with Fujii), but she learned boxing and head movement from Edmund Tarverdyan. Likewise Cyborg is a WMMA GOAT contender but I wouldn't call her "most skilled." She's the Gabi Garcia of WMMA.

Nunes, Shev, Zhang, Rose, Joanna, et al had all around elite skill.
Click to expand...
Yeah I get that. I think you can have fights with high level of skill separately from a fighter being well rounded. Like Fedor vs Cro Cop was he best HW fight skill-wise even though Mirko isn’t super well rounded overall.

We don’t see much from Cyborg besides her striking, but she’s a pretty skilled wrestler and grappler.
 
Depends on how long you've been around the sport. Older fans will claim something like Cyborg vs Gina.
 
Valentina vs Weili is a matchup of two point fighters in the tail end of their primes looking for a last big hurrah. Valentina is not even the best flyweight anymore. Dakota would tool her. Kayla vs Nunes would be a much bigger fight.
 
37 vs 36, there isnt much after this for both of them, specially Valentina if she loses.
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
BFoe said:
Yeah I get that. I think you can have fights with high level of skill separately from a fighter being well rounded. Like Fedor vs Cro Cop was he best HW fight skill-wise even though Mirko isn’t super well rounded overall.

We don’t see much from Cyborg besides her striking, but she’s a pretty skilled wrestler and grappler.
Click to expand...

As with most combat sports, it's OK to have offensive holes in MMA and most fighters do. But you can't have glaring defensive holes and be elite. Fedor vs. Cro Cop had Fedor with the all around high level TDs, grappling and striking vs. Cro Cop's elite striking and "good enough" defensive grappling for it to play out as a high skill MMA fight that went to decision.

I think "pretty skilled" is an apt description for Cyborg. She's good everywhere but maybe I'm just a hater - the way I see it, she fought against blown up smaller girls in an empty weight class (not her fault) but mostly steamrolled them via being heavier and more roided then everyone else.
 
Last edited:
ChickenBrother said:
With MMA as with most combat sports, it's OK to have offensive holes in your game and most fighters do. But you can't have glaring defensive holes and be elite. Fedor vs. Cro Cop had Fedor with the all around high level TDs, grappling and striking vs. Cro Cop's elite striking and "good enough" defensive grappling for it to play out as a high skill MMA fight that went to decision.

I think "pretty skilled" is an apt description for Cyborg. She's good everywhere but maybe I'm just a hater - the way I see it, she fought against blown up smaller girls in an empty weight class (not her fault) but mostly steamrolled everyone via being heavier and more roided then everyone else.
Click to expand...
Oh I feel the same way about Cyborg. She fought very few true WFWs, and even worse is that the WBWs (and even some WLFWs) that she fought weren’t particularly elite in those weight classes either.

On paper at least she has a ADCC bronze medal plus some IBJJF gold medals. She has some gold medal in Brazilian freestyle wrestling too I think. Plus resumes in boxing, kickboxing, Muay Thai…. Pretty impressive really.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,672
Messages
58,453,748
Members
176,041
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top