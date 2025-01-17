I feel bad for the guy, I can tell this hurts his feelings/ego.



After the glover fight people loved him, But he just talks too too much and makes so much of an ass of himself. Can't feel too bad for him. just like Colby people are going to clown him but colby atleast navigates it well (to an extent) and has accepted his role as the villain no one likes. Hill thinks people should like him he needs to embrace the fact that no one will like him if he continues to act that way.