Media Is this shaming of Jamahal Hill acceptable ?

He dug this grave all on his own.

pereira-chama.gif
 
I feel bad for the guy, I can tell this hurts his feelings/ego.

After the glover fight people loved him, But he just talks too too much and makes so much of an ass of himself. Can't feel too bad for him. just like Colby people are going to clown him but colby atleast navigates it well (to an extent) and has accepted his role as the villain no one likes. Hill thinks people should like him he needs to embrace the fact that no one will like him if he continues to act that way.
 
He kinda brought the negative attention on himself. Not saying I'd participate, but it ain't hard to understand why people are tired of his schtick.
 
Right or wrong by the fans, doesnt matter. they paid for that ticket to boo or cheer all they want.

IMO whats important here. is how well he wore it.
he even responded to it with. It actually sounds good, so I cant blame them. (paraphrasing)

He earned my respect even though I hated the grill lol
 
No it's not. Those "fans" are scum.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I feel bad for the guy, I can tell this hurts his feelings/ego.

After the glover fight people loved him, But he just talks too too much and makes so much of an ass of himself. Can't feel too bad for him. just like Colby people are going to clown him but colby atleast navigates it well (to an extent) and has accepted his role as the villain no one likes. Hill thinks people should like him he needs to embrace the fact that no one will like him if he continues to act that way.
Click to expand...
Lol. I remember when he vacated the belt and gained alot of support from the fanbase. It's wild how he lost all that respect since. Boy did that to himself.

Maybe he can get some of Jiris fans if he somehow wins this weekend?

dxVv81SMCxNF1swKa6.webp
 
13Seconds said:
Lol. I remember when he vacated the belt and gained alot of support from the fanbase. It's wild how he lost all that respect since. Boy did that to himself.

Maybe he can get some of Jiris fans if he somehow wins this weekend?

Maybe he can get some of Jiris fans if he somehow wins this weekend?

dxVv81SMCxNF1swKa6.webp
Click to expand...
I am THE premier Jiri fan on sherdog and have been since before he beat ozdemir, this isn't up for debate.

Unless he has a bad ass performance where he gets his ass beat shows heart and wins, nothing he does will have me on his side. not that im concerned about hill beating jiri at all.


VinceArch said:
He opened that door.
Click to expand...

after he put a welcome mat infront of it.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I am THE premier Jiri fan on sherdog and have been since before he beat ozdemir, this isn't up for debate.

Unless he has a bad ass performance where he gets his ass beat shows heart and wins, nothing he does will have me on his side. not that im concerned about hill beating jiri at all.




after he put a welcome mat infront of it.
Click to expand...
Yo.. I was team Jiri since his Risin days and I remember telling everybody they were in for something special when he signed to the UFC.

I remember those days.. he was a random LHW for many but we knew he was LHW Tony Ferguson
 
I wasn't really feeling good for Jiri's chances before, and I'm kind of feeling worse about them because I think this might be something that can motivate Jamahill. Not that he should need extra motivation, but this probably did it.
 
Absolutely, he brought it on himself. So many people take to social and spread their opinion and when someone else provides their opinion they get upset or say they are being harassed or picked on. If you put your opinion on social media others are gonna to chime in with theirs.
 
