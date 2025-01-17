Is this shaming acceptable ? It made me kind of mad to see these attitudes from the fans.
Lol. I remember when he vacated the belt and gained alot of support from the fanbase. It's wild how he lost all that respect since. Boy did that to himself.I feel bad for the guy, I can tell this hurts his feelings/ego.
After the glover fight people loved him, But he just talks too too much and makes so much of an ass of himself. Can't feel too bad for him. just like Colby people are going to clown him but colby atleast navigates it well (to an extent) and has accepted his role as the villain no one likes. Hill thinks people should like him he needs to embrace the fact that no one will like him if he continues to act that way.
I am THE premier Jiri fan on sherdog and have been since before he beat ozdemir, this isn't up for debate.Lol. I remember when he vacated the belt and gained alot of support from the fanbase. It's wild how he lost all that respect since. Boy did that to himself.
Maybe he can get some of Jiris fans if he somehow wins this weekend?
He opened that door.
Yo.. I was team Jiri since his Risin days and I remember telling everybody they were in for something special when he signed to the UFC.I am THE premier Jiri fan on sherdog and have been since before he beat ozdemir, this isn't up for debate.
Unless he has a bad ass performance where he gets his ass beat shows heart and wins, nothing he does will have me on his side. not that im concerned about hill beating jiri at all.
after he put a welcome mat infront of it.