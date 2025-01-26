  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Is This Navy SEAL The Baddest Human Ever Born? Lt. Commander Johnny Kim

Impressive?

Nah this guy wins imo

Lieutenant-General Sir Adrian Paul Ghislain Carton de Wiart,[1] VC, KBE, CB, CMG, DSO (/də ˈwaɪ.ərt/;[2] 5 May 1880 – 5 June 1963) was an officer in the British Army. He was awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest military decoration awarded for valour "in the face of the enemy" in various Commonwealth countries.[3] He served in the Boer War, First World War, and Second World War. He was shot in the face, head, stomach, ankle, leg, hip, and ear; was blinded in his left eye; survived two plane crashes; tunnelled out of a prisoner-of-war camp; and tore off his own severely injured fingers when a doctor declined to amputate them. Describing his experiences in the First World War, he wrote, "Frankly, I had enjoyed the war."

Also interrupted Maos speech and held his own speech why communism is bad to which mao just laughed
 
He is up there for sure. When I worked for the Dept of the Navy, there were rumors of a small Seal team that was chosen to go into hostile territories and just unleash holy hell. Really bad ass guys that would get stranded in foreign countries after having mini wars. Meanwhile, we have a generation of kids that can't even make eye contact when they speak to you. But they sure can text!
 
Unless Audie Murphy never died, aged really well, and made himself Asian....... then no.
 
One head kick from a below average sherdogger and he would be dead. So no
 
