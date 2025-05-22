Is this Karate throw from Judo or Jujutsu?

Intermission
In order to not lose students to judo, Karate pioneers had a bare minimum of throws in the curriculum.
Having said that... is the technique here borrowed from Japanese Jujutsu or Judo, or is it more of an improvised self defence move? Does it have a name?
Im guessing its not judo since Kano removed strikes, although it could still be in one of their katas?
