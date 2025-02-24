  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is this justified what would you have done?

Sakuraba'sEar said:
Married couples should not go to the bar imo

But, yeah a bit overboard the guy was obviously slushed
Click to expand...
Yeah a warning or hard push would have been ok had that drunk asshole continued I would have sent him to the shadow realm. That husband might catch a serious charge now though lol
 
He did not need to immediatley hit the guy for that, but if you had some beers in you, it might completley kill your self control.

Still, he is probably gonna do time for that. You cant just kill people who touch your girl.
 
Being inebriated doesn't absolve you from getting punched in the face for sexual assault. Odds are it wasn't his first offense in his life but odds are it'll be his last.
 
A good ole fashioned bitch slap would have sufficed..

His wife should have never let that man touch her.
 
syct23 said:
A good ole fashioned bitch slap would have sufficed..

His wife should have never let that man touch her.
Click to expand...
Yeah but he came from her blind side. She didnt see it coming
 
What the fuck? Y'all have gone soft in here.

If you go grab a girl's ass when she's clearly with her man, you should expect to get a punch to the face.

Not a shove, not a harsh word, a fucking fist to the face.

How was he supposed to know the guy would offer zero defense and collapse and hit his head? That shit happens when you get punched.

If you don't want to risk it, then don't grab a strangers ass
 
He only hit the guy once, it was an immediate reaction to defend his wife who was being touched inappropriately by a stranger, absolutely justified

I hope the drunk doesnt end up sipping soup through a straw the rest of his life but he caused it and got what he deserved as far as the punch goes
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Bornstarch
What would you have done if you were in here?
Replies
15
Views
289
TankAbbott4Eva
TankAbbott4Eva

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,051
Messages
56,940,315
Members
175,469
Latest member
cookerjb

Share this page

Back
Top