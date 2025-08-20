Is this guy destined for UFC stardom?

HoiceNJuicy
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Jun 8, 2020
- Messages
- 545
- Reaction score
- 3,976
A poor, poor, poor man's Chael Sonnen.
Was he officially offered a contract? I thought it's not just automatic for winningHe's in the UFC now.
He can find all of those at the White House.
Luke's a bitch.Luke Thomas will be crying about that last part.
Because the last part is super fucking lameLuke Thomas will be crying about that last part.
Yeah he was signed. Dana didn't seem overly enthusiastic about it though.Was he officially offered a contract? I thought it's not just automatic for winning