  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Is this forum dying?

hbombbisping said:
I was here years back but forgot my account name and password and it was a night and day difference.

It seems dead af now what the hell happened?
Click to expand...
You're only posting this because you're a Conor Fanboy account and are mad that there are still folks dunking on him.

Deal with it.
 
Forums are archaic, young people haven't been using them for a decade now, if not longer. While the UFC and MMA are more popular now than ever, people are using Twitter, Instagram, Reddit etc. Sherdog is mostly a novelty. I got on MMA forums back in like 08/09 when I was what, 14-15? Back then the UFC website had its own forum, Sherdog was popping, UG was popping and there were small niche MMA forums people used too. I remember when Tapology dropped back in like 2011 and it had a pretty lively forum community too. Those days are over, Sherdog is really the last frontier.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Forums are archaic, young people haven't been using them for a decade now, if not longer. While the UFC and MMA are more popular now than ever, people are using Twitter, Instagram, Reddit etc. Sherdog is mostly a novelty. I got on MMA forums back in like 08/09 when I was what, 14-15? Back then the UFC website had its own forum, Sherdog was popping, UG was popping and there were small niche MMA forums people used too. I remember when Tapology dropped back in like 2011 and it had a pretty lively forum community too. Those days are over, Sherdog is really the last frontier.
Click to expand...
There's also a shit load of adds I don't remember popping up back in the day and they just seem to be getting worse. I only post on my phone so I don't know if PC is different.
 
BigTruck said:
There's also a shit load of adds I don't remember popping up back in the day and they just seem to be getting worse. I only post on my phone so I don't know if PC is different.
Click to expand...

Yeah tons of adds, the forums been worse before than it is now for me currently, but still lots of adds. When I try to log on with my laptop once ever few months I have to turn off my adblockers. I guess there's no other way to realistically monetize this.
 
HuskySamoan said:
Forums are archaic, young people haven't been using them for a decade now, if not longer. While the UFC and MMA are more popular now than ever, people are using Twitter, Instagram, Reddit etc. Sherdog is mostly a novelty. I got on MMA forums back in like 08/09 when I was what, 14-15? Back then the UFC website had its own forum, Sherdog was popping, UG was popping and there were small niche MMA forums people used too. I remember when Tapology dropped back in like 2011 and it had a pretty lively forum community too. Those days are over, Sherdog is really the last frontier.
Click to expand...

which sucks because reddit, twitter, and instagram are complete garbage to have a real discussion. forums aren't the best, but they're a million times better than those other alternatives. plus those places are full of normies who suffer from Dunning Kruger effect.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
which sucks because reddit, twitter, and instagram are complete garbage to have a real discussion. forums aren't the best, but they're a million times better than those other alternatives. plus those places are full of normies who suffer from Dunning Kruger effect.
Click to expand...

It's the age of the normies now, our sport is kinda mainstream.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,443
Messages
56,966,432
Members
175,485
Latest member
Gastromrepublic

Share this page

Back
Top