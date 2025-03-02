Is this forum dying?

Forums are archaic, young people haven't been using them for a decade now, if not longer. While the UFC and MMA are more popular now than ever, people are using Twitter, Instagram, Reddit etc. Sherdog is mostly a novelty. I got on MMA forums back in like 08/09 when I was what, 14-15? Back then the UFC website had its own forum, Sherdog was popping, UG was popping and there were small niche MMA forums people used too. I remember when Tapology dropped back in like 2011 and it had a pretty lively forum community too. Those days are over, Sherdog is really the last frontier.