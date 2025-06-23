Is this cool, or what?

True story..

I’m living in a motel, in the Okanogan Valley, of BC, Canada.



The neighbours change every couple of days. Friday night, a couple checked in for the weekend.

As I usually spend several hours on the stoop outside of my room everyday.. (Reading what’s going on in here. Watching, or reading about history. Watching Rock and Roll videos, smoking, ect).

You have to enjoy the summer while it’s here. It doesn’t last very long in Canada.

I always greet the new people with a friendly welcome.

The guy, and I talked for a bit outside Saturday night. They seemed like a cool couple, imo. Yesterday morning as they were loading up to check out. The guy was wearing a “WARRIORS” t-shirt.

I told him I’d never seen one in RL before. And that I thought it was cool, AF. I said, “I love that movie. When I first saw it in 1979..”



He said “but it came out in 1972”. I said. No.. it was 1979. I knew 100% that I was right.

He said.. “Google it. I said.. OK.



But I didn’t. lol, I KNEW I had him. But I didn’t want to embarrass him. I was 14 years old, when we first saw it at a drive in. There was my brother. He was 16, and owned his own car.. his gf. And my gf, and I occupied the backseat.

I looked at my phone again. And he said, again.. Google it. So I said.. “Yeah, okay, I’ll Google it, then”



I showed him..



Yes, it was released in 1979.

The regs in the Heavies, know my affinity for that movie. I showed him a couple of pics from my first trip to NYC. I’ve posted them in here, as well. I had a bucket list, for NYC. (as it pertained to that movie). In the subway to Coney, Coney, itself, etc.



I proved him wrong, but took no pleasure in it. I just told him, it’s easy to get years mixed up (lol.. Not for me).

A few minutes later. After we had both gone inside for a couple of minutes. While he was still loading up their car.

He says..

“Don’t say I never did anything for you”.





He tossed me a small black bundle. It was inside out. But when I caught it.. I knew instantly what it was.

I said, “NO WAY, man!” “This is fucking awesome”. And I gave him a hug.



I don’t use the word “karma”. I call it “Cosmic Justice”.



But, I donate to certain charities, or give the pan-handlers a loonie, or two. When I have change. I never really expect anything in return though.



But when it does happen.

It can be COOL AS FUCK, imo.