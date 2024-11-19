Is this Alex Pereira's hardest sparring?

One of the top ranked boxers in Korea.Looked like he was swanging hard. Who is this hunk guy, he was pretty quick.
What are they feeding these guys in Korea lately? The dudes seem to be getting bigger and bigger over there lol. Anyhow, seems as if Alex was matching Hunk's intensity. Hunk lead with a pretty stiff jab to start the round so it set the tone for the rest of the round IMO.
Guy on the left looks natural. Guy on the right is putting steroids in his meals.I know right. I watched this Korean competition show called the 100 on Netflix and more than half the guys looked juiced off their tits.
I assumed a place like Korea would have had strict PED laws.
Not saying this boxers is juiced, just remined me.
