Is this Alex Pereira's hardest sparring?

Oct 11, 2020
3
0
Not hardest in terms of difficulty but sure seems like the most intense sparring he's ever done since he usually doesn't go too hard in sparring.

 
What are they feeding these guys in Korea lately? The dudes seem to be getting bigger and bigger over there lol. Anyhow, seems as if Alex was matching Hunk's intensity. Hunk lead with a pretty stiff jab to start the round so it set the tone for the rest of the round IMO.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
What are they feeding these guys in Korea lately? The dudes seem to be getting bigger and bigger over there lol. Anyhow, seems as if Alex was matching Hunk's intensity. Hunk lead with a pretty stiff jab to start the round so it set the tone for the rest of the round IMO.
I know right. I watched this Korean competition show called the 100 on Netflix and more than half the guys looked juiced off their tits.

I assumed a place like Korea would have had strict PED laws.

MV5BN2M2Mzc3MTEtODBjMC00NWQ3LTk3MjYtNzA3NzUwMjg5NWRkXkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg


Not saying this boxers is juiced, just remined me.
 
Söze Aldo said:
I know right. I watched this Korean competition show called the 100 on Netflix and more than half the guys looked juiced off their tits.

I assumed a place like Korea would have had strict PED laws.

MV5BN2M2Mzc3MTEtODBjMC00NWQ3LTk3MjYtNzA3NzUwMjg5NWRkXkEyXkFqcGc@._V1_FMjpg_UX1000_.jpg


Not saying this boxers is juiced, just remined me.
Guy on the left looks natural. Guy on the right is putting steroids in his meals.
 
CatchtheseHands said:
What are they feeding these guys in Korea lately? The dudes seem to be getting bigger and bigger over there lol. Anyhow, seems as if Alex was matching Hunk's intensity. Hunk lead with a pretty stiff jab to start the round so it set the tone for the rest of the round IMO.
Proper nutrition for the past few decades since it became a developed country.
 
maybe that's harder than Pereira normally spars, but the overall intensity seems pretty moderate. it seems the Korean just has a quick jab that Pereira wasn't expecting so he got caught cleanly, the jabs themselves seemed pulled
 
In the vídeo of an old sparring with a Brazilian HW boxer mofos were swinging hard.. so Im not sure
 
