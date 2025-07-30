Is this a trash habbit

Trabaho
I'm a good guy
@Silver
- Joined
- Jun 22, 2022
- Messages
- 14,348
- Reaction score
- 11,359
After a hard martial arts workout drink a protein shake at the gym and than on the way home a soft drink like 30 g of sugar in it. Today I drank one and ate like 50g of mixed gummy candys. I don't eat any sweets or apart that and rarely might drink a 0.2l soft drink. Is this stupid or passable ? I think like get liquid ans restore some carbs. I don't even do any cheat meals. I had like chocolate once the last 2 months. I do eat 80% dark chocolate often.