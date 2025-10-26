Is this a legit deadlift

Solution to my finger problems. Grip 10 x better. Can lift more reps. Pretty cool stumbled upon some rich geezer gave me the idea. Gonna remember to do this 3x a month or so. Still some pain but don't quit after 5 reps cause of fingaz. And more weight. This is basically 300 pounds.

 
Trap Bar Deadlift is great. Used by a lot of non-strength athletes who want to get stronger without risking back injuries.

My only minor criticism is that you touch n' go the first few reps. Better to lift from a dead stop for every rep, IMHO.
 
Yes neutral grip is much easier and trap bars in general are easier than standard Olympic barbell.

Is this the same as regular deadlifts? No. This similar to using Smith machine for bench press or comparing leg press to barbell squats. It is a useful tool but it's different.

For someone who's primarily focusing on his kickboxing I think this is a great exercise.

Use straps. Don't be a purist. They are a very useful tool.
 
Stress off the lower back with trap bar for sports is ideal. If I didn’t care about potentially competing in strength sports trap bar would be my main stay variation.
 
DEVILsSON said:
Yes neutral grip is much easier and trap bars in general are easier than standard Olympic barbell.
Yes I felt that. And more natural. And I imagine better benefits. Reaching forward for a big weight is weird. This feels much easier on the joints. More natural. Well carying in front of you is a natural occurrence too. But my fingers absolutely hate it. That's the whole issue.

DEVILsSON said:
Is this the same as regular deadlifts? No. This similar to using Smith machine for bench press or comparing leg press to barbell squats. It is a useful tool but it's different.
Gigantic difference. It's not a deadlift, true. Similar and gives same benefits with less injury. However it is not a machine it is a free weight. I repeat. Free weight. Just iron and a lift.

DEVILsSON said:
For someone who's primarily focusing on his kickboxing I think this is a great exercise.

Use straps. Don't be a purist. They are a very useful tool.
I don't use equipement. Not even a cup sparring or wraps. I will use wraps again for hygiene and get a cup just in case. Only one guy low blowed me but light.
 
ROcknrollracing said:
Stress off the lower back with trap bar for sports is ideal. If I didn’t care about potentially competing in strength sports trap bar would be my main stay variation.
Very popular with athletes for exactly that reason: it allows them to build strength without excessively loading the spine/lower back.

If you're playing a sport professionally, you can't afford to take time off because you injured your back deadlifting.
 
Normal bar deadlifts feel weird hunched forward strain on the back, uncomfortable and kill my fingers. This feels natural and comfortable, just muscles and not weight on my hip and lower back. I don't got long arms either. This should be the standard. Feels like a instant 20% weight increase. I wanna work my muscles not my spine and fingers. Strengthen the joints and ligaments of course too but not feeling hip sprain after each heavy deadlift the next day.
 
Trabaho said:
Normal bar deadlifts feel weird hunched forward strain on the back, uncomfortable and kill my fingers. This feels natural and comfortable, just muscles and not weight on my hip and lower back. I don't got long arms either. This should be the standard. Feels like a instant 20% weight increase. I wanna work my muscles not my spine and fingers.
I lift less on my trap bar then conventional
 
Trabaho said:
Yes I felt that. And more natural. And I imagine better benefits. Reaching forward for a big weight is werid. This feels much easier on the joints. More natural. Well carying in front of you is a natural occurrence too. But my fingers absolutely hate it. That's the whole issue.
Yes it's easier. This is why you can lift more. The grip is also more natural/easier.

You can do partial deadlifts from pins/blocks at around knee height and it will feel similar.
Trabaho said:
Gigantic difference. It's not a deadlift, true. Similar and gives same benefits with less injury. However it is not a machine it is a free weight. I repeat. Free weight. Just iron and a lift.
I was using loose analogies. It is significantly easier.

Try doing partial deadlifts and you'll be able to lift a lot more weight. It will also feel more natural.

Trabaho said:
I don't use equipement. Not even a cup sparring or wraps. I will use wraps again for hygiene and get a cup just in case. Only one got low blowed me but light.
This is not a flex. The point is to get stronger, protect your hands, reduce unnecessary strain on CNS, etc. Is it a good idea to use straps on everything? Of course not. But it is equally foolish to never use them at all.

Trabaho said:
Normal bar deadlifts feel weird hunched forward strain on the back, uncomfortable and kill my fingers. This feels natural and comfortable, just muscles and not weight on my hip and lower back. I don't got long arms either. This should be the standard. Feels like a instant 20% weight increase. I wanna work my muscles not my spine and fingers. Strengthen the joints and ligaments of course too but not feeling hip sparin after each heavy deadlift the next day.
Do Romanian Deadlifts or Partial Deadlifts from blocks/pins at knee area. Use some damn straps too. You'll see that you'll be able to use a lot more weight and it will feel far more natural and easier on your back.
 
It's a fine exercise.

As for your question, not sure what you mean. Does it translate directly to conventional DL? No, because you're gripping from higher up, and the positioning makes it more quad oriented and less hamstring/back. It's somewhere between a squat movement pattern and a deadlift pattern. Does this matter unless you care about powerlifting or deadlifting for some particular reason? No, it doesn't.

Also, if you have some sort of problem in your hands, +1 for using straps, especially for higher rep work. There's no glory in letting your grip bottleneck the rest of your training. It will just slow your progress for no good reason. You can always train your grip in other ways. And maybe, if you have the time for it, it would be nice to do something like RDLs so that you train the hip hinge movement, which trap bar misses somewhat.
 
DEVILsSON said:
Yes it's easier. This is why you can lift more. The grip is also more natural/easier.

You can do partial deadlifts from pins/blocks at around knee height and it will feel similar.


I was using loose analogies. It is significantly easier.

Try doing partial deadlifts and you'll be able to lift a lot more weight. It will also feel more natural.



This is not a flex. The point is to get stronger, protect your hands, reduce unnecessary strain on CNS, etc. Is it a good idea to use straps on everything? Of course not. But it is equally foolish to never use them at all.



Do Romanian Deadlifts or Partial Deadlifts from blocks/pins at knee area. Use some damn straps too. You'll see that you'll be able to use a lot more weight and it will feel far more natural and easier on your back.
Doing normal dead lifts is stupid if this is around. It´s easier cause I´m not crumbled forward in a unuatural position. I can make it eqaually hard by adding more weight. And not get hip sprains and lower back pain and ruined fingers. What do straps dom you make them sound healthy. For what. This grip on the sides worked. Felt good. I got 2 sets of straps and don´t care to use them. Straps less strain on CNS ? Make that make sense. I mean nothing against yo using them. I don´t DL often so I don´t even think about them. Romanian deadlifts might be interesting. Did´t include them in at least a century. Might try them to see if they feel good.
 
Volador said:
It's a fine exercise.

As for your question, not sure what you mean. Does it translate directly to conventional DL? No, because you're gripping from higher up, and the positioning makes it more quad oriented and less hamstring/back. It's somewhere between a squat movement pattern and a deadlift pattern. Does this matter unless you care about powerlifting or deadlifting for some particular reason? No, it doesn't.
agreed

Volador said:
Also, if you have some sort of problem in your hands, +1 for using straps, especially for higher rep work.
wraps are weird to use, as in wraping the bar. Feels extra work and mental effort to think about bringing them. I am focused on output and lifestyle to be able to train. I do half the training at a MMA gym. If I was just into powerlifting I surely would consider all the things to bring and to get extra worth out of. I do cardio with each session. HIT intervals of random excercises. Push Pull Legs but each session got ketbells, cardio and whole body movements. The whole "functional" line. Steps, jumps, drills, cardio machines ect ect. Focused on output and effort, not theory, I rather gauge my lifestyle to be able to get more done then write down excercises or reps. I know how to make myself work. Use the time in the gym. One way is timer. I never quit rounds on the timer, if all fails just start jumping jacks till it rings. Just lifting is easy. Reps with rest. No effort. I do strength cardio intervals to push. Or no rest excercise mixes, just do the next thing. Walk to the next cardio machine or kettbells, jump rope, do push ups, throw medicine ball ect. Sure need good rest between heavy BP DL sets.

Volador said:
There's no glory in letting your grip bottleneck the rest of your training. It will just slow your progress for no good reason. You can always train your grip in other ways. And maybe, if you have the time for it, it would be nice to do something like RDLs so that you train the hip hinge movement, which trap bar misses somewhat.
RDL is basically stiff legged DL, not bending the legs. Sounds good. l´ll 100 % forget to do it though.
 
Trabaho said:
Doing normal dead lifts is stupid if this is around.
Conventional deadlifts are a hinge dominant movement. Trap bar deadlifts are quad dominant movement akin to hack squats(except much more natural).

Trabaho said:
It´s easier cause I´m not crumbled forward in a unuatural position.
You need to work on your technique. You and I are practically the same size. I am 182cm(5'11.5) and 110kg(243lb).

Trabaho said:
I can make it eqaually hard by adding more weight.
Weight is not always equivalent from exercise to exercise. Some exercises are easier, some are harder. Just because you can load up the same amount of weight does not mean you're doing the same level of work or building equivalent strength/size.
Trabaho said:
And not get hip sprains and lower back pain and ruined fingers.
Hip and lower back pain are a technique issue. I understand about busted fingers which is why I use straps. I used to be able to hold 700+ lb with chalk no problem(i can't remember if I was doing shrugs with 800 with straps or not probably yes) but not so much now since I don't train my grip anymore. I also sprained my fingers and they don't heal very well so my left hand especially is busted. Again, this is why straps are a great training tool. You should not let your grip keep you from making gains. It would be different if you were specifically specializing in grip training. Even then when I used to prioritize crushing strength (grippers) I would use straps on support grip movements.
Trabaho said:
What do straps dom you make them sound healthy.
It's not about healthy or unhealthy. It's about weighing advantages and disadvantages. I'd venture a guess my grip is still much stronger than yours even though I use straps now.
Trabaho said:
For what. This grip on the sides worked. Felt good. I got 2 sets of straps and don´t care to use them.
No problem. Do what you want. I am just saying it's a mistake. You're letting some weird pride issue get in the way of getting stronger.

Trabaho said:
Straps less strain on CNS ? Make that make sense.
Yes anything that works your grip is incredibly tough on your CNS. I burned out my CNS from too much grip training in the past so I speak from experience.

Trabaho said:
I mean nothing against yo using them. I don´t DL often so I don´t even think about them. Romanian deadlifts might be interesting. Did´t include them in at least a century. Might try them to see if they feel good.
Yes include RDLs. Include heavy partials. Include heavy shrugs.
 
DEVILsSON said:
Conventional deadlifts are a hinge dominant movement. Trap bar deadlifts are quad dominant movement akin to hack squats(except much more natural).
even better I didn´t squat in at least a month, my left knee isn´t perfect still
DEVILsSON said:
You need to work on your technique. You and I are practically the same size. I am 182cm(5'11.5) and 110kg(243lb).
I see no benefit in olimpic bar vs this trap bar or what it´s called. Olimpic bar is the standard so you wanna do it to meassure your progress compared to elite lifters.
DEVILsSON said:
Weight is not always equivalent from exercise to exercise. Some exercises are easier, some are harder. Just because you can load up the same amount of weight does not mean you're doing the same level of work or building equivalent strength/size.
I don´t actually agree. Regular DL is harder cause it is super unatural it´s just culture to do it. The grip and position is super unatural and will hurt you. Some like pain.
DEVILsSON said:
Hip and lower back pain are a technique issue.
it only happens ever from Deadlifts with a olimpic bar. It´s a excercise issue. Sure perfect technique will clean it up. I don´t buy anymore that DLs are healthy.

DEVILsSON said:
I understand about busted fingers which is why I use straps. I used to be able to hold 700+ lb with chalk no problem(i can't remember if I was doing shrugs with 800 with straps or not probably yes) but not so much now since I don't train my grip anymore. I also sprained my fingers and they don't heal very well so my left hand especially is busted. Again, this is why straps are a great training tool. You should not let your grip keep you from making gains. It would be different if you were specifically specializing in grip training. Even then when I used to prioritize crushing strength (grippers) I would use straps on support grip movements.

It's not about healthy or unhealthy. It's about weighing advantages and disadvantages.
DEVILsSON said:
I'd venture a guess my grip is still much stronger than yours even though I use straps now.
yeah certainly is, I don´t got a great grip my fingers are weak, cartilage damage since teenage years. You´re also stronger at any possible lift, I saw you on youtube. Are you natty ?
DEVILsSON said:
No problem. Do what you want. I am just saying it's a mistake. You're letting some weird pride issue get in the way of getting stronger.
No I just didn´t think of bringing wraps. It´s not interessting. Habbit. I randomly decided to do deadlifts when I was at the gym. Cause I figured to go Push Pull legs recently + whole body and "functional". Today was Pull so I got the idea to do some good deadlifts, felt right today. I didn´t even plan on doing them. Sponatnious. I love to pick excercises on the spot. All my training is on the spot. I just use metnal tricks so to say to make myself work and enjoy it. I never have long breaks in workouts. Yeah during kickboxing traing if I train by myself I might rest 5 minutes at some point at most. But also rather active, steady pace.
DEVILsSON said:
Yes anything that works your grip is incredibly tough on your CNS. I burned out my CNS from too much grip training in the past so I speak from experience.
I hear you.I only feel the grip doing DLfting all else feels fine.
DEVILsSON said:
Yes include RDLs. Include heavy partials. Include heavy shrugs.
If I think about it next time I do pull day. Shrugs are good I do them sometimes. With dumbells ? I slack on doing them with the bar, those feel heavier. Traps do get work from just doing back like rows or DLs. Also I ketbell swing like 3 x a week that activates shrugs too. I do the sort of russian version where I I bring it up close to my chin height. And not just swing but swing and lift so to say. But sometimes I do also barebell shrugs. Rarely with the bar. Actualy not shrugs but lift the bar to the chin, it works the traps and is a hard excercise.
 
Trabaho said:
even better I didn´t squat in at least a month, my left knee isn´t perfect still
Every time you post your videos your technique is an issue. So part of it is technique, mobility, flexibility, etc. Yes focus on getting healthy.

Trabaho said:
I see no benefit in olimpic bar vs this trap bar or what it´s called. Olimpic bar is the standard so you wanna do it to meassure your progress compared to elite lifters.
It's a strength exercise and technique is not that complicated. It is nowhere as complicated as a snatch, clean, jerk, various Olympic variations, etc

Can you become stronger without it? Sure.

Trabaho said:
I don´t actually agree. Regular DL is harder cause it is super unatural it´s just culture to do it. The grip and position is super unatural and will hurt you. Some like pain.
It's not unnatural. You pick up things all the time in life. You lack mobility/flexibility. Perhaps you have some injuries. That's not the same as an exercise being unnatural.
Trabaho said:
it only happens ever from Deadlifts with a olimpic bar. It´s a excercise issue. Sure perfect technique will clean it up. I don´t buy anymore that DLs are healthy.
They are as safe or dangerous as any other exercises. I personally find squats far more unnatural to me due to my build, injuries and deformities.

Trabaho said:
yeah certainly is, I don´t got a great grip my fingers are weak, cartilage damage since teenage years. You´re also stronger at any possible lift, I saw you on youtube. Are you natty ?
Yes I am natural. I have two channels. I have my old channel somewhere too.

Trabaho said:
No I just didn´t think of bringing wraps. It´s not interessting. Habbit. I randomly decided to do deadlifts when I was at the gym. Cause I figured to go Push Pull legs recently + whole body and "functional". Today was Pull so I got the idea to do some good deadlifts, felt right today. I didn´t even plan on doing them.
I would always have the straps with you. I bring them with me all the time even when I don't use them.
Trabaho said:
Sponatnious. I love to pick excercises on the spot. All my training is on the spot. I just use metnal tricks so to say to make myself work and enjoy it. I never have long breaks in workouts. Yeah during kickboxing traing if I train by myself I might rest 5 minutes at some point at most. But also rather active, steady pace.
Spontaneity is good. I have a gym bag full of stuff I don't use every single workout.

Trabaho said:
I hear you.I only feel the grip doing DLfting all else feels fine.
Trabaho said:
If I think about it next time I do pull day. Shrugs are good I do them sometimes. With dumbells ? I slack on doing them with the bar, those feel heavier. Traps do get work from just doing back like rows or DLs. Also I ketbell swing like 3 x a week that activates shrugs too. I do the sort of russian version where I I bring it up close to my chin height. And not just swing but swing and lift so to say. But sometimes I do also barebell shrugs. Rarely with the bar. Actualy not shrugs but lift the bar to the chin, it works the traps and is a hard excercise.
Yes do heavy shrugs. Load the bar up and lift the heaviest weights. You can certain do dumbbells but they are quite light for strength gains for those beyond beginner level. Most gyms top out at 100-120lb DBs.
 
Trabaho said:
wraps are weird to use, as in wraping the bar. Feels extra work and mental effort to think about bringing them. I am focused on output and lifestyle to be able to train. I do half the training at a MMA gym. If I was just into powerlifting I surely would consider all the things to bring and to get extra worth out of. I do cardio with each session. HIT intervals of random excercises. Push Pull Legs but each session got ketbells, cardio and whole body movements. The whole "functional" line. Steps, jumps, drills, cardio machines ect ect. Focused on output and effort, not theory, I rather gauge my lifestyle to be able to get more done then write down excercises or reps. I know how to make myself work. Use the time in the gym. One way is timer. I never quit rounds on the timer, if all fails just start jumping jacks till it rings. Just lifting is easy. Reps with rest. No effort. I do strength cardio intervals to push. Or no rest excercise mixes, just do the next thing. Walk to the next cardio machine or kettbells, jump rope, do push ups, throw medicine ball ect. Sure need good rest between heavy BP DL sets.
Straps (not wraps) are not weird. You're just not used to them. I don't really understand what you are talking about. They weigh next to nothing, are cheap, and occupy no space. I just leave them in my bag and never take them out, except for washing once in a while. Whenever I need them, they're there. It doesn't really take any mental effort because they live in my bag.

Your other comment about regular DL being harder because they're "unnatural" doesn't really make sense. Not that you have to do them, but the main reason they're harder is because the ROM is longer, which comes from the way most trap bars are designed, and because the bar being in front you brings it farther from the centerline of the body. If you had to lift any object that is in front of you and doesn't have a gap in the middle like a trap bar (which is most objects in the world), a DL-like motion is the most natural way to do it.
 
Trabaho said:
Solution to my finger problems. Grip 10 x better. Can lift more reps. Pretty cool stumbled upon some rich geezer gave me the idea. Gonna remember to do this 3x a month or so. Still some pain but don't quit after 5 reps cause of fingaz. And more weight. This is basically 300 pounds.

Hey great work. Decent strength.

My only issue with that deadlift is that you don't have good knee bend. You have to squat down for trap bar deadlifts to get the full benefit. The deadlift is not supposed to be a pure back extension. Legs should be involved.
 
