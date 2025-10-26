Is this a legit deadlift

DEVILsSON said: Conventional deadlifts are a hinge dominant movement. Trap bar deadlifts are quad dominant movement akin to hack squats(except much more natural). Click to expand...

DEVILsSON said: You need to work on your technique. You and I are practically the same size. I am 182cm(5'11.5) and 110kg(243lb).

DEVILsSON said: Weight is not always equivalent from exercise to exercise. Some exercises are easier, some are harder. Just because you can load up the same amount of weight does not mean you're doing the same level of work or building equivalent strength/size.

DEVILsSON said: Hip and lower back pain are a technique issue.

DEVILsSON said: I understand about busted fingers which is why I use straps. I used to be able to hold 700+ lb with chalk no problem(i can't remember if I was doing shrugs with 800 with straps or not probably yes) but not so much now since I don't train my grip anymore. I also sprained my fingers and they don't heal very well so my left hand especially is busted. Again, this is why straps are a great training tool. You should not let your grip keep you from making gains. It would be different if you were specifically specializing in grip training. Even then when I used to prioritize crushing strength (grippers) I would use straps on support grip movements.



It's not about healthy or unhealthy. It's about weighing advantages and disadvantages.

DEVILsSON said: I'd venture a guess my grip is still much stronger than yours even though I use straps now.

DEVILsSON said: No problem. Do what you want. I am just saying it's a mistake. You're letting some weird pride issue get in the way of getting stronger.

DEVILsSON said: Yes anything that works your grip is incredibly tough on your CNS. I burned out my CNS from too much grip training in the past so I speak from experience.

DEVILsSON said: Yes include RDLs. Include heavy partials. Include heavy shrugs.

even better I didn´t squat in at least a month, my left knee isn´t perfect stillI see no benefit in olimpic bar vs this trap bar or what it´s called. Olimpic bar is the standard so you wanna do it to meassure your progress compared to elite lifters.I don´t actually agree. Regular DL is harder cause it is super unatural it´s just culture to do it. The grip and position is super unatural and will hurt you. Some like pain.it only happens ever from Deadlifts with a olimpic bar. It´s a excercise issue. Sure perfect technique will clean it up. I don´t buy anymore that DLs are healthy.yeah certainly is, I don´t got a great grip my fingers are weak, cartilage damage since teenage years. You´re also stronger at any possible lift, I saw you on youtube. Are you natty ?No I just didn´t think of bringing wraps. It´s not interessting. Habbit. I randomly decided to do deadlifts when I was at the gym. Cause I figured to go Push Pull legs recently + whole body and "functional". Today was Pull so I got the idea to do some good deadlifts, felt right today. I didn´t even plan on doing them. Sponatnious. I love to pick excercises on the spot. All my training is on the spot. I just use metnal tricks so to say to make myself work and enjoy it. I never have long breaks in workouts. Yeah during kickboxing traing if I train by myself I might rest 5 minutes at some point at most. But also rather active, steady pace.I hear you.I only feel the grip doing DLfting all else feels fine.If I think about it next time I do pull day. Shrugs are good I do them sometimes. With dumbells ? I slack on doing them with the bar, those feel heavier. Traps do get work from just doing back like rows or DLs. Also I ketbell swing like 3 x a week that activates shrugs too. I do the sort of russian version where I I bring it up close to my chin height. And not just swing but swing and lift so to say. But sometimes I do also barebell shrugs. Rarely with the bar. Actualy not shrugs but lift the bar to the chin, it works the traps and is a hard excercise.