Is This a Legal Move?

Wondering the jurisdiction on this, need a team of sherdog lawyers



So i was waiting in the line for the supermarket and i only had one item. water. $1.29. There was a long line. Then the cashier got up to go do something, idk move a box or a cart. looked like it would take him two minutes. I was posting on sherdog and was in a hurry. Instead of waiting for him to return, I simply placed 2 $1 bills, plainly visible, on top of the register and walked out of the store. I didn't want the change, and I dont feel like i have to wait for proof of payment. I paid. The store has a video surveillance system. Under no circumstance did I 'steal' the water. I did not wait for the paper receipt.



Is the receipt the 'transaction' or is by entering unto a storefront, exchanging currency, and then leaving, does that qualify?



The sale was not 'recorded'. I don't believe? customers have that obligation to stores? it's not my job to manage a store's inventory. I used to get paid to do that, i stocked shelves. now i don't stock shelves so that is no longer my responsibility.



Did I just break teh supermaketz?