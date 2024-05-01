Is This a Legal Move?

Wondering the jurisdiction on this, need a team of sherdog lawyers

So i was waiting in the line for the supermarket and i only had one item. water. $1.29. There was a long line. Then the cashier got up to go do something, idk move a box or a cart. looked like it would take him two minutes. I was posting on sherdog and was in a hurry. Instead of waiting for him to return, I simply placed 2 $1 bills, plainly visible, on top of the register and walked out of the store. I didn't want the change, and I dont feel like i have to wait for proof of payment. I paid. The store has a video surveillance system. Under no circumstance did I 'steal' the water. I did not wait for the paper receipt.

Is the receipt the 'transaction' or is by entering unto a storefront, exchanging currency, and then leaving, does that qualify?

The sale was not 'recorded'. I don't believe? customers have that obligation to stores? it's not my job to manage a store's inventory. I used to get paid to do that, i stocked shelves. now i don't stock shelves so that is no longer my responsibility.

Did I just break teh supermaketz?
 
We should all just go into stores and put money on the counter and then leave. waiting in lines is for stupid people who cant calculate taxes in their head.

This will also cause confusion, while being perfectly legal, so that the store will have to hire more skilled employees to police this callous, yet legal, behavior. This will stimulate the economy, as wages are taxed at a higher rate than corporate profits, and generate more tax revenue for the state government!

WINNING
 
52f42cff-8f13-4eac-8ce2-c5b2596b9f6a_text.gif
 
