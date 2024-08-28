Is there some surgery for nasal passages?

IDGETKTFO

IDGETKTFO

White Belt
@Steel
Joined
Feb 8, 2009
Messages
25,861
Reaction score
16,529
I heard DDP got some kind of surgery for his nasal breathing. I have Asthma and allergies. I take nasal spray and allergy meds and they dont do shit while im sleeping. I keep waking up in the middle of the night because my nostrils are clogged and im breathing out of my mouth, and my mouth ends up dry as fuck i keep waking up to take a drink of water.
I can't take this shit, i need to see my family doctor about it. What is this called so i know what to tell him i need done?
 
Might I suggest that you tell him/ her/they the symptoms and how it is affecting your life and let them come up with a name for it and a solution....

Otherwise...

Superaidz.
 
Tone C said:
Might I suggest that you tell him/ her/they the symptoms and how it is affecting your life and let them come up with a name for it and a solution....

Otherwise...

Superaidz.
Click to expand...
He's American, you know how much a doctor will charge you for a diagnosis? You're better off turning up with a suggestion from the internet that you choose from a catologue.

I say this while waiting over two weeks for results from a blood test from the good ol' NHS <lol>
 
Surgery for deviated septum.
Had one. Used to choke at night without nasal sprays. Turned out my septum was crooked.
 
Yes, there are several options. You need to see an ear/nose/throat Dr.
 
IDGETKTFO said:
I heard DDP got some kind of surgery for his nasal breathing. I have Asthma and allergies. I take nasal spray and allergy meds and they dont do shit while im sleeping. I keep waking up in the middle of the night because my nostrils are clogged and im breathing out of my mouth, and my mouth ends up dry as fuck i keep waking up to take a drink of water.
I can't take this shit, i need to see my family doctor about it. What is this called so i know what to tell him i need done?
Click to expand...

Here are your options:

1. Ask Sherdog what Diamond Dallas Page had done for his breathing issues that are probably exactly the same as yours.
2. See an ENT.
 
Sleep apnea perhaps. You need a CPAP machine so you can attend Sherdog fancy dress parties as Bad Boy Bubby or Frank Booth
 
Yes, I had it.
Thought for years I had allergies,
even thought every allergy test I took turned negative.

Nope, my nose was just fckd up.

Warining TS though,

the 2-3 weeks that follow sucks badly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Arkain2K
Economy FDA Approves Neffy, An Effective $25 Nasal Sprays Alternative To $600 EpiPens
2
Replies
26
Views
742
Andy Capp
Andy Capp

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,154
Messages
56,102,521
Members
175,069
Latest member
dux

Share this page

Back
Top