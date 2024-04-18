Social Is there some fetish or niche for child fight clubs? WTF mate?

I guess mods can feel free to merge into headlining crime thread, but there seems to be an uptick of these headlines over the last 5 years or so.

If all true, what should the punishment be for something like this? I say death penalty. Abusing special needs children… wow. To me that is like the “person who killed kittens ended up being a serial killer” type link

In addition to the student fighting, there is evidence he also verbally abused students, probably physically abused them also







For reference, here is similar stories. Wonder if #BLM has commented



 
You know how there are stories you hear about that immediately just fuck your day up? This is one of those for me, especially as a parent.

Could you imagine leaving your kid at a place like that only to find out these scummy fucks are subjecting them to some fight club bull shit?

Brazen bull for everyone involved.
 
You know how there are stories you hear about that immediately just fuck your day up? This is one of those for me, especially as a parent.

Could you imagine leaving your kid at a place like that only to find out these scummy fucks are subjecting them to some fight club bull shit?

Brazen bull for everyone involved.
Yea man, I have two little kids and another on the way. For the oldest, we are looking at preschools for her (late 3 early 4). Didn’t need day care or anything before that due to both our parents doing child care while we work.

I thought woke indoctrination by freaks in elementary school as shit was bad enough, but fight clubs in day cares and first grades? What the fuck
 
How much is the purse in a title fight? I’m coming for that strap.

Seriously though, this enrages me so damn much Glad I never had to put my kids in a day care or anything. Though the OP happened in a school. Anyone involved should be tossed away for a long, long time. Any kids get injured, and then life imprisonment at the very least.
 
At least get these kids some gear like gloves, headgear, and etc.
 
How much is the purse in a title fight? I’m coming for that strap.

Seriously though, this enrages me so damn much Glad I never had to put my kids in a day care or anything. Though the OP happened in a school. Anyone involved should be tossed away for a long, long time. Any kids get injured, and then life imprisonment at the very least.
I guess start training your kids young, so they can woop some ass at the local pre-school fight club
 
How much is the purse in a title fight? I’m coming for that strap.

Seriously though, this enrages me so damn much Glad I never had to put my kids in a day care or anything. Though the OP happened in a school. Anyone involved should be tossed away for a long, long time. Any kids get injured, and then life imprisonment at the very least.
No purse, they're student athletes.
 
How much is the purse in a title fight? I’m coming for that strap.

Seriously though, this enrages me so damn much Glad I never had to put my kids in a day care or anything. Though the OP happened in a school. Anyone involved should be tossed away for a long, long time. Any kids get injured, and then life imprisonment at the very least.
The two others that I posted did happen in a daycare. I assume there is way less oversight in a daycare, but to happen in an actual school is crazy! A daycare might be a small businesses with just an employee or two, where as a school has way more. Crazy this could happen in an elementary school.

But also crazy elementary schools also have full blown pride parades and teachers exposing children to gay porn, so who knows.

I think the bottom line is the education system is fucked and there are too many freaks who gravitate to it
 
I guess mods can feel free to merge into headlining crime thread, but there seems to be an uptick of these headlines over the last 5 years or so.

If all true, what should the punishment be for something like this? I say death penalty. Abusing special needs children… wow. To me that is like the “person who killed kittens ended up being a serial killer” type link

In addition to the student fighting, there is evidence he also verbally abused students, probably physically abused them also







For reference, here is similar stories. Wonder if #BLM has commented



Keep kids away from sanctioned violence and sanctioned use of weaponry of any kind.

A basic logic we should all subscribe to.
 
Wasn't a fight club, but years ago the daycare my niece went to got busted as a weed grow up.
 
I'm 43, i might see if I can find one, I reckon I'd steamroll the competition!

(Of course this is fucked, I'd hate this to happen to my son)
 
You know how there are stories you hear about that immediately just fuck your day up? This is one of those for me, especially as a parent.

Could you imagine leaving your kid at a place like that only to find out these scummy fucks are subjecting them to some fight club bull shit?

Brazen bull for everyone involved.
Scaphism would be the appropriate punishment
 
