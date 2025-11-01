Health Is there more mental illness now than the past or are we just more open about it?

Is there more mental illness now than the past or are we just more open about it?

  • Yes, there is more mental illness now than there was in the past.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, there is less mental illness now than there was in the past.

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • I believe there is more mental illness now than in the past, but we talk about it more as well.

    Votes: 4 50.0%

  • I believe mental illness is roughly the same than in the past, but we just talk about it more.

    Votes: 3 37.5%

  • I'm not sure, I have no clue.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    8
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
39,828
Reaction score
54,820
I believe it's both. I think maybe were more susceptible to stresses because of how society is today.

With all the things we rely on to help us get through the day. We get way more dopamine hits than it was before, so we rely on that fix more and if we don't get it and makes us feel like shit.

And I also believe people talk about it more, especially men and they are more open to revealing their struggles.

The stigma is not as profound as it once was.

social.png
 
I think it is in huge part with people openly talking about it more, but I also think that there is so much more reason for stress and tension in the past 10 years, that is unravelling people as well.
 
What do you mean by the past? Because I’m sure that I’m the era of feudalism there was plenty. But I’m also sure it was undiagnosed.

it was probably the same during the Great Depression.

In post WWII America, probably not so much until we became a cut throat capitalist society.
 
I think it’s the same but people are just softer now because things are so easy now compared to the past. People are under the delusion that normal human conditions like pain, anxiety, depression, and suffering can be remedied by pills, drugs, sex, money, and fulfilling basal desires that can never truly be satisfied

Nobody complained about those things in the past cause they were busy surviving.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social Weight-loss jabs may be good for mental health, research shows
2 3 4
Replies
67
Views
2K
Osculater
Osculater

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,276,197
Messages
58,028,605
Members
175,912
Latest member
Borhata

Share this page

Back
Top