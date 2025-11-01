Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I believe it's both. I think maybe were more susceptible to stresses because of how society is today.
With all the things we rely on to help us get through the day. We get way more dopamine hits than it was before, so we rely on that fix more and if we don't get it and makes us feel like shit.
And I also believe people talk about it more, especially men and they are more open to revealing their struggles.
The stigma is not as profound as it once was.
