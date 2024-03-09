is there anything Poatan can do to overtake Bones as the goat LHW?

In my opinion,No, he will never reach Jones's accomplishments. He can be the 2nd best LHW ever, but he's already been beaten several times and he has been KO'd. I know it's as a MW, but part of Jone's legacy is that he has never really been beaten. You can say he lost to Reyes, Silva or Gustafson, but that is just your opinion. The record books will forever say he won those fights, and that's all that matters. Sure he "lost" to Hamill, but if you ever saw the fight, he was on the verge of killing the poor guy. He lost, but he wasn't beaten. They need to put an * next to that result! Love him or hate him, he is the greatest LHW ever, and quite possibly the best MMA fighter ever.