is there anything Poatan can do to overtake Bones as the goat LHW?

Poatan has not defended his title even once and at 36 has already admitted he is towards the end of his career. I wish him nothing but the best but he would have to defend the belt five or six times to even enter the discussion of being on par with Jones.
 
Alex's two losses ruins his chances. He's 36 and probably has a max of 6 fights left in him. Even if he dominates those remaining fights, he'll still only be 15 - 2 which wouldn't even come close to being comparable to Jones' 27 - Matt Hamill..
 
Nah
Jones never getting sparked by a anime nerd that molests dogs
 
he would have to defend the belt 10 times and stop every one of the challengeers to be the LHW goat.
 
Even if he goes and defends his title the 8 fights he signed for, Jones probably still has more title wins, he would insert himself into the conversarion tho, 8 straight title defenses and retiring, not losing the belt, this is key.
 
Lol no. There's absolutely nothing he can do. Jones was 24 when he won the title. I'd say Pereira has almost maximized what he can do in MMA unless he can go up and win the heavyweight title. If he does that he can be the triple champ king and hold a unique position in MMA but he will never come close to Jones.
 
Istryker said:
Let's have a discussion
Click to expand...

Pereira can be in the discussion regarding an overall Combat GOAT (dual Champion, across two Platforms) ... but as far as LHW UFC Champion specifically, Alex has no chance to touch Jones.

Conversely, Jones has only dominated one niche in Combat Sports (LHW, and mostly against smaller, aging middleweights), so as an overall combatant, Alex is arguably more accomplished
 
The only way he could even possibly think to overtake Jones would be if he manhandled and out-wrestled Jones in a 5 rounder. An early round ko or 5 round shutdown like Strickland did to Izzy would not do it. He would need to just put on a 5 round clinic and embarrass Jones. Even then it most likely is not enough as Jones is older has had layoffs and is not in his prime anymore. Jones has embarrassed anyone who has been put in front of him with the exception of his Gustaffson fight which he showed heart and got the win and his Santos and Cruz fights but he still got the wins in those fights. He put it on every other fighter and put some lovely beatings on Cormier and showed us what an awesome villain he is in his hot mic video "hey pussy, you still there video".
 
In my opinion,No, he will never reach Jones's accomplishments. He can be the 2nd best LHW ever, but he's already been beaten several times and he has been KO'd. I know it's as a MW, but part of Jone's legacy is that he has never really been beaten. You can say he lost to Reyes, Silva or Gustafson, but that is just your opinion. The record books will forever say he won those fights, and that's all that matters. Sure he "lost" to Hamill, but if you ever saw the fight, he was on the verge of killing the poor guy. He lost, but he wasn't beaten. They need to put an * next to that result! Love him or hate him, he is the greatest LHW ever, and quite possibly the best MMA fighter ever.
 
I think it’s technically possible, but the amount of time he’d have to dominate LHW and the number of title defenses it would take makes it practically impossible.
 
He’s 36 years old, has 9 career wins, 0 submissions


eb9f1c1c939775cb0c650f2683b8fb18.gif
 
Absolutely... fight 4-5 times a year over the next couple years and completely dominate every opponent from bell to finish. One closely contested decision will be acceptable. THEN go take the Heavyweight title from whatever current champion with no title defenses has it.

I for one think he should have no issues doing that.
 
Jones isn't the GOAT. Alex doesn't use PED's which already puts him above Jones
 
Fight numerous times a year, well into his 40s without losing another bout

Only shot he has.
 
Winning 15 title fights in a row and being undefeated after 16 years in the UFC would be a good start.
 
