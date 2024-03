Literally the low point of the broadcast. And I wasn’t even wearing my hearing aids.



Again.. DC’s “joy” is just unprofessional, and always will be. When he’s emotionally invested in a fight. You should know the commentary is going to be shitty. It’s usually shitty anyway. But when a teammate is fighting.. Fuck that bullshit. That Umar fight was so fucking bad by DC.



But I guess one man’s treasure is another man’s rubbish.