Rewatch Is there anything better than this match?

metal7555

metal7555

Fan of MMA since '98
@Brown
Joined
Oct 8, 2006
Messages
3,127
Reaction score
1,942
I'm sure I'll get shit on, but I was a hulkamaniac and born in '83...

The amount of work, and bumps in this match is widely recognized and celebrated --- but how fucking nuts is it in retospect?

I follow wrasslin' and watch the major events, i rarely post even to this site, I just want an honest interpretation of how fucked up the spots are on this.

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,755
Messages
57,242,811
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top