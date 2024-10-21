Is there anyone in MW who can beat Anthony Hernandez?

He seriously looked like the son of Merab and Khabib yesterday, what Merab would be like if he actually has more power. Like how exactly are you supposed to beat him? People shit on Michael Pereira for bad cardio but they have forgotten what happened to Rodolfo Vieira. Heck Roman Kopylov has good cardio and even he was exhausted by round 2. It would not surprise me if someone like Strickland is gassed out by round 2 fighting Hernandez.