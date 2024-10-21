Is there anyone in MW who can beat Anthony Hernandez?

He seriously looked like the son of Merab and Khabib yesterday, what Merab would be like if he actually has more power. Like how exactly are you supposed to beat him? People shit on Michael Pereira for bad cardio but they have forgotten what happened to Rodolfo Vieira. Heck Roman Kopylov has good cardio and even he was exhausted by round 2. It would not surprise me if someone like Strickland is gassed out by round 2 fighting Hernandez.
 
No doubt time for a fast track to a top 5 opponent then #1 contender fight.
 
Almost anyone in the top 10 that's seen a 5 round fight to completion? There's nothing really special about him skillwise, he's well-rounded,he's tough with a good gas tank, and fights economically. Realistically the only top 10 guy he'd beat is Cannonier.
 
Calm down TS....Good showing last night though for sure.
 
scytheavatar said:
People shit on Michael Pereira for bad cardio but they have forgotten what happened to Rodolfo Vieira. Heck Roman Kopylov has good cardio and even he was exhausted by round 2.
Click to expand...

Kopylov doesn't have good cardio lol. wtf.
 
Yes... Fluffy is a smaller MW. Guy's like Vettori who are bigger who have cardio and TDD will give him a very rough night out.
 
I don't think Fluffy makes it too far. He beat Michel because Michel gassed out. He also seems small. Michel is one of the bigger MWs but I don't think he is the largest one.
 
Plenty. He's a tough dude with a great gas tank and well rounded, but not exactly some phenom that looks untouchable.

Dricus would piece him up, so would Strickland and Bobby Knux.

He might do okay in the upper top 10 though.

Throw him in against someone like Costa, and see how he fares.
 
No one can. He’s the reason khamzat started hiding this year
 
