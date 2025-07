I am not a Yan fan but he is still around so I respect the fact he battled his way back into the top 5. He is very good but fans don 't like to address the fact that he did the worst against Merab compared to Umar and Sean. I know Yan will probably change it up against him but Merab also seems like a crazy workaholic who really studies his opponents and Yan is the same size as him. I guess it would be a good story if he did get it back.



Merab has caused a crazy traffic jam in this division, I bet the UFC never had this scenario on a spreadsheet back in 2019 when they decided to put Merab on the "hard track" to the top 5. lol