Is there any value in cannabis flowers dust generated in the grinding process ?

Some grinders are better at collecting it than others - if the mesh is too fine, it won't collect much if any. Its generally far more potent than normal weed, for two reasons. One, in theory, it is largely the crystals off the flower which are themselves a higher concentration of thc, and two, because it is so fine, the density is much higher and thus you can get a massive hit from it. Think of it this way, if you put a full nug in a bowl without grinding, it will likely fill the whole bowl, and you'll have to hit it really hard to get a really big hit. But if you grind that nug up really well, it will probably fill much less of the bowl, and will ignite much quicker allowing you to get a bigger hit easier. Its the same with kief. Save it, and throw some on top of a bowl, but be gently with your flame as it will burn up quickly.