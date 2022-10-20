Is there any value in cannabis flowers dust generated in the grinding process ?

Your Account
If you use weed grinder, you know there are some models with which you can actually collect very small, dust like content as a leftover from grinder the flowers.
My longest keep time so far is something like 3-4 months,and during that period, I was not able to fill not even 50% of the available area.
So did anyone manage to collect any larger amount of those grinding leftovers ?
Any use of that, and I guess it's loosing the potency as the time goes, if it even had any in the beginning ?
I was thinking to now to try to collect it until I fill the area completely , then put it in a blunt , but maybe it's too much to put all in a normal blunt.
