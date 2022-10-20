Is there any value in cannabis flowers dust generated in the grinding process ?

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to your score
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
12,045
Reaction score
5,742
If you use weed grinder, you know there are some models with which you can actually collect very small, dust like content as a leftover from grinder the flowers.
My longest keep time so far is something like 3-4 months,and during that period, I was not able to fill not even 50% of the available area.

So did anyone manage to collect any larger amount of those grinding leftovers ?
Any use of that, and I guess it's loosing the potency as the time goes, if it even had any in the beginning ?
I was thinking to now to try to collect it until I fill the area completely , then put it in a blunt , but maybe it's too much to put all in a normal blunt.
 
You mean keef?

That's mostly the crystals that fall off during grinding. It's good shit, you can sprinkle it into a roll but don't load up one section because it will burn unevenly.

It can be pressed into hash or used as a topper in a pipe.
 
Last edited:
Some grinders are better at collecting it than others - if the mesh is too fine, it won't collect much if any. Its generally far more potent than normal weed, for two reasons. One, in theory, it is largely the crystals off the flower which are themselves a higher concentration of thc, and two, because it is so fine, the density is much higher and thus you can get a massive hit from it. Think of it this way, if you put a full nug in a bowl without grinding, it will likely fill the whole bowl, and you'll have to hit it really hard to get a really big hit. But if you grind that nug up really well, it will probably fill much less of the bowl, and will ignite much quicker allowing you to get a bigger hit easier. Its the same with kief. Save it, and throw some on top of a bowl, but be gently with your flame as it will burn up quickly.
 
Sprinkle it on your bowls or mix it into your joints. It's strong. You can press it into pucks for easier handling
 
shunyata said:
You mean keef?

That's mostly the crystals that fall off during grinding. It's good shit, you can sprinkle it into a roll but don't load up one section because it will burn unevenly.
Click to expand...

common incorrect word. The correct term is queef i believe. U really wanna smell that queef real good. Its good shit
 
shunyata said:
You mean keef?

That's mostly the crystals that fall off during grinding. It's good shit, you can sprinkle it into a roll but don't load up one section because it will burn unevenly.
Click to expand...

From what I understand, if you have enough, you can press it into a block of hash. That's what I was told when I was installing this guy's home theater setup. He was getting really cheech'd.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,092
Messages
55,331,087
Members
174,740
Latest member
maximusmeredius

Share this page

Back
Top