Is there any Nate Diaz prototype fighter in his Prime in the UFC (Endless Cardio, unbreakable Chin)

This type of prototype will be an interesting match-up for Ilia who relies on his power but if he runs into a zombie who doesn´t go away no matter what you throw at him.
Wait a second there is one guy who might actully even be an upgraded Diaz Prototype and I know he got outpointed by Volk it was close fight but I would love to See Lopes move up to take on Ilia and I think stylistically that is a bad match up for Ilia and he won´t put away Lopes no matter what he throws at him even if he hits him with a baseball bat Lopes ain´t going anywhere
