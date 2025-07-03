Is there any Nate Diaz prototype fighter in his Prime in the UFC (Endless Cardio, unbreakable Chin)

This type of prototype will be an interesting match-up for Ilia who relies on his power but if he runs into a zombie who doesn´t go away no matter what you throw at him.

Wait a second there is one guy who might actully even be an upgraded Diaz Prototype and I know he got outpointed by Volk it was close fight but I would love to See Lopes move up to take on Ilia and I think stylistically that is a bad match up for Ilia and he won´t put away Lopes no matter what he throws at him even if he hits him with a baseball bat Lopes ain´t going anywhere
 
Jeffery09 said:
This type of prototype will be an interesting match-up for Ilia who relies on his power but if he runs into a zombie who doesn´t go away no matter what you throw at him.

Wait a second there is one guy who might actully even be an upgraded Diaz Prototype and I know he got outpointed by Volk it was close fight but I would love to See Lopes move up to take on Ilia and I think stylistically that is a bad match up for Ilia and he won´t put away Lopes no matter what he throws at him even if he hits him with a baseball bat Lopes ain´t going anywhere
Well...Josh Thomson's shin seemed to stop zombie Nate.

And Volk/Lopes wasn't really close. Plus where are you getting this "endless cardio" for Lopes?

Your whole premise is off and it seems like you really wanted to grasp at a straw about Lopes being the answer for Ilia. Which...he very much likely is not.
 
Jeffery09 said:
no NOt him.. i said Unbreakable CHIN
You know Nate got TKO'd by the Punk, right? Head kick that had Nate not knowing where he was and getting mauled. To where his brother and the corner threw in the towel to not see Nate take more punishment.
 
Strange Lopes fan thread.

Anyway, Lopes would get slept by Topuria, just like Nate would. Walking through punches like a "zombie" isn't a viable strategy against Topuria. Defensive responsibility is a must.
 
Nate Diaz isn't Nick. His cardio isn't insane. He gets tired and his volume drops. His meaningful offense usually drops by the end of the fight. I will admit he is usually down by points and is on his way to losing a decision so he might as well taunt. Strikeforce era Nick was something special in terms of volume. He didn't pick his shots like Nate. Nate is a more technical boxer than Nick. Nick just threw and tried to overwhelm a fighter if they stood in front of him.

Max when he gets going is very impressive in terms of volume. Royval threw a lot of volume in his fight with Van. Colby before he aged out was an animal when it came to pressure.
 
NoSmilez said:
Nate Diaz isn't Nick. His cardio isn't insane. He gets tired and his volume drops. His meaningful offense usually drops by the end of the fight. I will admit he is usually down by points and is on his way to losing a decision so he might as well taunt. Strikeforce era Nick was something special in terms of volume. He didn't pick his shots like Nate. Nate is a more technical boxer than Nick. Nick just threw and tried to overwhelm a fighter if they stood in front of him.

Max when he gets going is very impressive in terms of volume. Royval threw a lot of volume in his fight with Van. Colby before he aged out was an animal when it came to pressure.
Nick was legit champ level fighter. If gsp isnt there he could have won a belt. Nate was never doing that
 
It depends on who you talk too. Sherdog has been talking about Ilia in these terms (but maybe with more pressure) and according to Paddy, it is Paddy.
 
Jeffery09 said:
This type of prototype will be an interesting match-up for Ilia who relies on his power but if he runs into a zombie who doesn´t go away no matter what you throw at him.

Wait a second there is one guy who might actully even be an upgraded Diaz Prototype and I know he got outpointed by Volk it was close fight but I would love to See Lopes move up to take on Ilia and I think stylistically that is a bad match up for Ilia and he won´t put away Lopes no matter what he throws at him even if he hits him with a baseball bat Lopes ain´t going anywhere
Oi whitey,
{<Scared}
You mean Nick Diaz, not Nate Diaz.
 
