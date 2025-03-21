Is there any movie where you would succeed if you were the main character?

I rewatched interstellar recently and realized that if I were the dude in the black hole, I couldn't save the world because I don't know Morse code, and even if I did, I don't know anyone that that knows it, so I couldn't communicate with anyone.



Then I started wondering if there was any movie where I could replace the main character and win.



Die hard? Nope. They'd have to call it die quick.



Predator? Nope, I wouldn't even make Arnold's elite squad.



Terminator????? I think maybe I could win here. Because if I were Sarah Connor, all I'd have to do it bang Kyle Reese and he would do all the fighting for me. Then at the end i just have to push a button to crush the T-800. Of course, banging Reese would be no easy task since I'm straight and he smells like hobo piss.