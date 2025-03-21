  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Is there any movie where you would succeed if you were the main character?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
31,203
Reaction score
44,356
I rewatched interstellar recently and realized that if I were the dude in the black hole, I couldn't save the world because I don't know Morse code, and even if I did, I don't know anyone that that knows it, so I couldn't communicate with anyone.

Then I started wondering if there was any movie where I could replace the main character and win.

Die hard? Nope. They'd have to call it die quick.

Predator? Nope, I wouldn't even make Arnold's elite squad.

Terminator????? I think maybe I could win here. Because if I were Sarah Connor, all I'd have to do it bang Kyle Reese and he would do all the fighting for me. Then at the end i just have to push a button to crush the T-800. Of course, banging Reese would be no easy task since I'm straight and he smells like hobo piss.
 
The Exorcist. If I was that priest I would have run the fuck out of that house as soon as I heard the devil talking.
 
