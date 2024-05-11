Is There Any MMA Fighter Who Managed Their Career Better Than DC?

Pretty much perfect, down to the last detail. Never once missed weight or had any kind of PED mishap that would blemish his record. Had a couple of losses to other all time greats, left the sport as one of the absolute best to ever do it. Starts to make the transition to broadcasting during his last couple of years as a fighter. Kills it as a broadcaster, ends up getting promoted to the regular PPV crew and face of UFC media. Has his own podcast with Chael and teaches high school wrestling at his kids high school. Did any other fighter do it right to this level? I can’t think of any bad career move that DC has ever made.