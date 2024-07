the problem with adesanya is his inconsistency and the fact that he often gets complacent in fights, doing nothing.



skill wise, he should pick DDP apart... but we have no idea if he's going to sit back and do nothing instead.



but what we do know is that DDP is a dog. he will fight, and do anything he needs to do to win. he will also look like shit doing it.



honestly, a messy match up to predict.