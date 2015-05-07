Is there an immigration problem in the UK?

There has been an immigration problem in England since the 50's After WW2 Britian had a shortage of able bodied men to help to rebuild the country, so they looked to the colonies to bring people in to do jobs that were deemed beneath the native Brits that were left. Jobs like picking up the bins, working the sewers, general labourers, bus conductors etc etc, however the British economy never really recovered after the war, so the jobs that were deemed beneath the Brits were then seen as stolen by the immigrants. Add to that, the problem was the hard working attitude of the large majority of the immigrants, for example, Jonny England and Mr Patel both own small local grocery shops, Mr England has decided that opening at 8:30 and closing 3:30 is more than enough time to get your groceries, however Mr Patel will open at 6:00 and close at 11:00, eventually people think fuck rushing around for Mr England when Mr Patel is gonna open later anyway. Anyway fast forward to the joining of the EU and now we probably have a legitimate argument that there are immigrants coming over just to collect benefits, however to say thats something only immigrants do is 100% a lie, but its easier to blame an immigrant than look in the mirror. I probably missed out a shit load of stuff, and I am not saying that its purely racism from the Brits, but its definately not a new thing. Also I grew up and lived in south east London for 29 years, so thats where I get my info from