Is there an immigration problem in the UK?

I don't know how, but the main page of my Youtube account has been having these immigration debates and welfare discussions from UK television shows.

Is the immigration in the UK really a problem? As in, immigrants coming in, not working, and sponging up mainly on social services and welfare. I'm not familiar with UK politics, I don't know if I'm listening to their version of Bill O'Reilly or Al Sharpton.
 
Muslim immigration has become a problem pretty much all over Europe(UK included)...and yes, they sponge. I guess they like it though.
 
I'm from the UK and honestly it's not as big a problem as people make out. The problem is at the moment there's a new political party that has been sensationalising it.

These same people that complain about immigrants sponging are also complaining about immigrants stealing jobs, the poor fuckers just can't win.

But no, it's not as big an issue as what people like to make out, there are a lot of stats and figures that have been shared around that are actually not entirely accurate and have been used in propaganda.

Truth is it does not matter where you go in the world, if there is hardship they will always blame immigrants. A coach of mine left London to set up his own gym in Singapore and it's the exact same thing, singaporeans shitting on immigrants when problems arise. It's not so much a legit political problem as something people always have, and always will do.
 
It's Election Day here. so immigration is huge party talking point
 
Don't really know about the UK, but in Sweden it's a growing problem that noone wants to deal with. If you do, you're labeled a racist/fascist/nazi/islamophobe/whatever they feel like labeling you with to take the focus from the problem and instead direct it onto you.
 
There has been an immigration problem in England since the 50's After WW2 Britian had a shortage of able bodied men to help to rebuild the country, so they looked to the colonies to bring people in to do jobs that were deemed beneath the native Brits that were left. Jobs like picking up the bins, working the sewers, general labourers, bus conductors etc etc, however the British economy never really recovered after the war, so the jobs that were deemed beneath the Brits were then seen as stolen by the immigrants. Add to that, the problem was the hard working attitude of the large majority of the immigrants, for example, Jonny England and Mr Patel both own small local grocery shops, Mr England has decided that opening at 8:30 and closing 3:30 is more than enough time to get your groceries, however Mr Patel will open at 6:00 and close at 11:00, eventually people think fuck rushing around for Mr England when Mr Patel is gonna open later anyway. Anyway fast forward to the joining of the EU and now we probably have a legitimate argument that there are immigrants coming over just to collect benefits, however to say thats something only immigrants do is 100% a lie, but its easier to blame an immigrant than look in the mirror. I probably missed out a shit load of stuff, and I am not saying that its purely racism from the Brits, but its definately not a new thing. Also I grew up and lived in south east London for 29 years, so thats where I get my info from
 
There is no problem with immigration in the UK.

There is, however, a perceived problem by many misguided people which has lead the debate to consume most of the current general election here.

The whole topic is so misguided and many people are just so misinformed that it has become almost a single issue election almost.

Or at least it seemed like that at times.
 
Yes. And anyone who speaks the truth is often mocked, discredited, attacked, labelled as racist etc.
 
Enough of a problem to produce Rotherham.
 
They are more then immigrants, they are people vowed to change cultures where ever they go. If there are 100 in your country that's too much. Just a bunch of home grown terrorist. Kick them out, hOw rude of people to live in places they are clearly not wanted
 
On the ground our infrastructure/public services are struggling to keep up with the sudden spike in demand that comes along with large-scale immigration at the pace it's occuring. The NHS waiting times and limited number primary school places are an example of how people are feeling the pressure.

Almost all politicians agree that immigrants themselves are not the problem. We understand the want for a better life and appreciate how they contribute to the economy and culture.

The real problem is this pressure on public services and how to address it.

Most parties believe the appropriate response should be not to scale down immigration so much as to invest in the infrastructure necessary to accomodate it.

Parties like UKIP argue that even with heavy investment in housing and hospitals the demand is rising at a rate that's too fast to realistically accomodate. So this 'immigration problem' is more a 'public service pressure' problem with differing oppinions on how to relieve that pressure. Extend supply or reduce demand and can supply be extended fast enough to relieve that pressure? That's the question people are asking and if they can't extend supply fast enough they're forced to look at controlling the demand side via controlled immigration. And the reality is that as members of the EU where the free movement of people is a founding principle, we are unable to do so. And therein lies the problem.
 
Bigtime.

As well as the Muslim situation we also have Eastern Europeans fleeing to UK under false names to avoid prison sentences in their home country.
 
Obviously not that big an issue since the leader of the main anti-immigration ukip party just lost his seat in parliment!
 
rockylion said:
There has been an immigration problem in England since the 50's After WW2 Britian had a shortage of able bodied men to help to rebuild the country, so they looked to the colonies to bring people in to do jobs that were deemed beneath the native Brits that were left. Jobs like picking up the bins, working the sewers, general labourers, bus conductors etc etc, however the British economy never really recovered after the war, so the jobs that were deemed beneath the Brits were then seen as stolen by the immigrants. Add to that, the problem was the hard working attitude of the large majority of the immigrants, for example, Jonny England and Mr Patel both own small local grocery shops, Mr England has decided that opening at 8:30 and closing 3:30 is more than enough time to get your groceries, however Mr Patel will open at 6:00 and close at 11:00, eventually people think fuck rushing around for Mr England when Mr Patel is gonna open later anyway. Anyway fast forward to the joining of the EU and now we probably have a legitimate argument that there are immigrants coming over just to collect benefits, however to say thats something only immigrants do is 100% a lie, but its easier to blame an immigrant than look in the mirror. I probably missed out a shit load of stuff, and I am not saying that its purely racism from the Brits, but its definately not a new thing. Also I grew up and lived in south east London for 29 years, so thats where I get my info from
Do you think that it needs to be restricted further, or the current amount is just right?

Is it true that the EU makes you take a certain number?
 
