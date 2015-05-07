Is there an immigration problem in the UK?

WorldofWarcraft
I don't know how, but the main page of my Youtube account has been having these immigration debates and welfare discussions from UK television shows.
Is the immigration in the UK really a problem? As in, immigrants coming in, not working, and sponging up mainly on social services and welfare. I'm not familiar with UK politics, I don't know if I'm listening to their version of Bill O'Reilly or Al Sharpton.
