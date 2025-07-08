Is there actually anything unlikable about Topuria?

Amazing style, exciting, dedicated, a family man, a goat like aura... there seems to be this fake narrative that he's egotistical because he has a tattoo on his back that looks like Conors. He's nothing like Conor though and a hell of a lot better a fighter than he was too.



His belief in himself and against other opponents is completely validated. He has earned the right to say he feels he can mop the floor with whoever they put in front of him.



Only thing I can think of at all is it seems like he's in no rush to engage in high risk low reward fights, which is pretty typical (but annoying) behavior from almost every fighter on the roster. I hope to see him fight against guys like Arman or Gamrot.