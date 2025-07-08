Is there actually anything unlikable about Topuria?

H

Amazing style, exciting, dedicated, a family man, a goat like aura... there seems to be this fake narrative that he's egotistical because he has a tattoo on his back that looks like Conors. He's nothing like Conor though and a hell of a lot better a fighter than he was too.

His belief in himself and against other opponents is completely validated. He has earned the right to say he feels he can mop the floor with whoever they put in front of him.

Only thing I can think of at all is it seems like he's in no rush to engage in high risk low reward fights, which is pretty typical (but annoying) behavior from almost every fighter on the roster. I hope to see him fight against guys like Arman or Gamrot.
 
Goat Poster said:
I'm a fan but this is cringe...

View attachment 1102984
Click to expand...
1. These tatts are trendy and many have them

2. He is a self admitted EX McGregor fan and was very young aspiring fighter when Conor was bursting on the scene, but after Conor revealed himself as a pos to the world, Ilia said he basically wanted to kill him from there on out. Understandable.
 
He's one of those fake trash talk guys who talks shit all in the lead up to his fights, but then when face to face with opponents he apologizes and says "all respect, just business bro" type shit. He belittles his opponents a lot, yet by all accounts the guy is a sweetheart to them behind the scenes. It's weird. I'm not a fan of fighters who break the illusion like that. If you're going to sell it, then sell it the whole way 🤷. I don

I'm just nitpicking though. I like ilia
 
Last edited:
Not a very loyal guy, it seems. He jumps countries and teams like Diddy in a freak-off <{nope}>
 
Doesn't have many title defenses
But everyone thinks he's the goat.
His title run is nonexistent. Robbie Lawler has more title defenses than him.
 
