Is there a single exciting title contender or up and comer in the HW division?

Looking at the rankings, even with Jones gone, the heavyweight division desperately needs some new blood, or someone with a recognizable name. Martin Buday? Mick Parkin? Who are these guys? 450-lb Tai Tuivasa is still ranked? This might be the weakest any UFC division has been outside of WMMA. I mean the current surging contender is literally Where’s Waldo Cortez. Tom could easily fight every week and win endlessly. Jones was the highest level fighter in the division by an enormous margin.
 
I thought the Russian dude today beat the 5th best hw on the roster. I thought he looked half decent for being so thick. Cardio was solid had decent hand speed and didn't get wrestle fucked outside the first round. I am not saying future champ but not bad.
 
