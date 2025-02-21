Is there a more early 2000s actor than Seann William Scott?

FléauDeDieu
Le Parrain
@Blue
- Joined
- Aug 8, 2019
- Messages
- 625
- Reaction score
- 645
I'm serious here, he's in so much late 90s/early 2000s core. It's AMAZING!
Road Trip
American Pie
Dude, Where's my Car?
Bulletproof Monk
The Rundown
American Pie 2
Final Destination 1
It's amazing, every time I see a photo of the dude my mind goes back to the early 2000s.
Road Trip
American Pie
Dude, Where's my Car?
Bulletproof Monk
The Rundown
American Pie 2
Final Destination 1
It's amazing, every time I see a photo of the dude my mind goes back to the early 2000s.