Is there a more early 2000s actor than Seann William Scott?

I'm serious here, he's in so much late 90s/early 2000s core. It's AMAZING!
Road Trip
American Pie
Dude, Where's my Car?
Bulletproof Monk
The Rundown
American Pie 2
Final Destination 1

It's amazing, every time I see a photo of the dude my mind goes back to the early 2000s.
 
Josh Hartnett is up there too

The Faculty

Black Hawk Down

Pearl Harbor

40 Days and 40 Nights

Quintessential early 2000s pretty boy look
