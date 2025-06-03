Is there a man among us who can honestly say they want “Suga” Sean as champ again?

MigitAs

MigitAs

Red Belt
@red
Joined
Oct 10, 2011
Messages
9,170
Reaction score
13,688
Before Ian “Cuck” Garry; O’Malley was the resident Cuck on here, saying his girl is in an “open relationship”.

The dude had a favourable run to the title and his reign was nothing special; arguably was exposed by Merab.

I’m ok with him looking like a pride-flag-poodle, just have never understood the hype around Sean, manufactured or otherwise.

Sell me this guy as champ again.
 
I think we’re all just done with the Dana White privilege fighters in general with their selective match ups and endless supply of title shots.


If O’Malley somehow becomes champ, they’re going to keep him far away from guys like Sandhagen, Umar, and even a third Merab fight.

We’ll get a Chito Vera trilogy before we see him fight a legit contender.
 
Probably anyone but Merab is an upgrade on every aspect, having said that, im not a fan of O´malley either but at least he isnt the holding against the cage type.
 
Last edited:
If O'Malley rightfully earned his shot, I wouldn't have a problem but this rematch makes no sense considering how easy Merab handled him.
 
Anyone would be better than spam takedowns, cardio manlet…


“What a showman” ~ Jon Anus Anik
 
The three fights he had before Merab weren't bad, all pretty violent. Maybe it wouldn't be so bad to get back to that.
 
I just care who is best. If Sean somehow just figures out Merab and then finishes him standing sure. But Umar is right there if Merab is just old or injured.
 
Definitely rooting for O'Malley to win.

O'Malley - 18 wins, 13 stoppages
Merab - 19 wins, 15 decisions

It really is as simple as that...in the cage, on the mic, in between fights...he would be FAR more interesting as champ again than if Merab retains.

Added bonus...the rage/tears around here if Sean stops Merab would be delicious lol
 
Last edited:
I don't mind Sean as champ, but he really shoulda fought someone else first instead of immediate rematch. Unless Merab has lost a step I just see a repeat of their first match.

The UFC burns through potential rivalries way, way too fast.
 
So far most of the poeple in this thread TS...

My answer goes with the trend.
Sean over Merab? Yes.
 
Ozze said:
So far most of the poeple in this thread TS...

My answer goes with the trend.
Sean over Merab? Yes.
Click to expand...
I haven’t heard anyone really say they love Sean tho, almost like they pick him begrudgingly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,991
Messages
57,372,654
Members
175,682
Latest member
RandomUselessCommenter

Share this page

Back
Top