Is there a man among us who can honestly say they want “Suga” Sean as champ again?

Before Ian “Cuck” Garry; O’Malley was the resident Cuck on here, saying his girl is in an “open relationship”.
The dude had a favourable run to the title and his reign was nothing special; arguably was exposed by Merab.
I’m ok with him looking like a pride-flag-poodle, just have never understood the hype around Sean, manufactured or otherwise.
Sell me this guy as champ again.
