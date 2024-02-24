Is there a food desert in your town?

Ogata
I been hearing how in some places that supermarkets are packing up and leaving neighborhoods due to either a lack of profit, higher rent cost or criminal factions roaming around the neighborhood. Problem is that, this is causing serious health issues for the people in the area who have no access to healthy produce and are stuck with gas station foods or just fast foods which is extremely unhealthy.
It seems like I am hearing more and more about food deserts more.
