Is there a food desert in your town?

I been hearing how in some places that supermarkets are packing up and leaving neighborhoods due to either a lack of profit, higher rent cost or criminal factions roaming around the neighborhood. Problem is that, this is causing serious health issues for the people in the area who have no access to healthy produce and are stuck with gas station foods or just fast foods which is extremely unhealthy.


It seems like I am hearing more and more about food deserts more.
 
You must live in a shit place.
 
I've definitely seen them. My girlfriend lives in the country and there's one true grocery store. If that ever closes, everyone in the town has to drive at least a half hour to the nearest grocery store.
 
Not that i know off. There is probably more surveillance at the poorer parts of town supermarkets. Sucks for the people affected if true.
 
I don't think most people in the hood are that concerned about access to fresh produce. They have bigger problems than less access to broccoli and kale.
 
MichiganMMA1978 said:
No, I'm not poor, and I don't shop in the poor parts of town.
I been hearing that it happens in San Francisco and Portland. Now other states are experiencing it. I am in BC and I guess we are close to Seattle. We have few people who moved in and mentioned that some places in Portland are closing down.


lsa said:
You must live in a shit place.
Better than having a shit soul.

bandicoot said:
I've definitely seen them. My girlfriend lives in the country and there's one true grocery store. If that ever closes, everyone in the town has to drive at least a half hour to the nearest grocery store.
We have Persia market which has amazing food, great quality and very good prices. I am usually in North-shore and there are tons of grocery stores from IGA to Save on, to Loblaws and safeway. But Persia market has really high quality stuff.


Bobby00 said:
Not that i know off. There is probably more surveillance at the poorer parts of town supermarkets. Sucks for the people affected if true.
We have lots of No frills in downtown. There is theft and all but for most parts, people are decent enough and pay for their shopping. No frills is extremely popular because its a discount supermarket. Decent stuff as well.
 
We used to call those areas dangerous shitholes. Now we call them food deserts so the negative connotation falls on the business, not the criminals.


Just another example the liberal perversion of the English language. Similarly it used to be illegal immigrant. Then they worked their ass off to call them undocumented. Now we just call the entire horde migrants. They do it because it works.
 
bandicoot said:
I've definitely seen them. My girlfriend lives in the country and there's one true grocery store. If that ever closes, everyone in the town has to drive at least a half hour to the nearest grocery store.
If you live in a rural country area , and you aren’t producing your own vegetables at the very least you’re doing it wrong. Should at least be growing your own veggies, and chickens/ eggs.
 
bandicoot said:
I've definitely seen them. My girlfriend lives in the country and there's one true grocery store. If that ever closes, everyone in the town has to drive at least a half hour to the nearest grocery store.
Used to have drive at least 45 min to next biggest town to grocery shop. Then our small town finally got a Weis Grocery Store-makes life easier and if it would close it would suck.
 
