Takes_Two_To_Tango
Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 32,061
- Reaction score
- 42,266
(It could be a death of a family member, friend, co-worker, acquaintance, celebrity, stranger, pet.)
Honestly, there hasn't been a death in my life that I haven't gotten over it. I'm at peace with everyone that has passed.
Though I haven't had a major death in my life in awhile now. But I know it's bound to happen.
