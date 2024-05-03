Relationship Is there a death you haven't gotten over it?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Takes_Two_To_Tango

Formally known as MXZT
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
32,061
Reaction score
42,266
(It could be a death of a family member, friend, co-worker, acquaintance, celebrity, stranger, pet.)

Honestly, there hasn't been a death in my life that I haven't gotten over it. I'm at peace with everyone that has passed.

Though I haven't had a major death in my life in awhile now. But I know it's bound to happen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,460
Messages
55,492,979
Members
174,789
Latest member
Jahmaltheknight

Share this page

Back
Top