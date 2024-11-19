Is there a connection between American wrestling culture and cheating?

ChessJitsu
Just a stream of thoughts I had 5 minutes ago...
Who are the most prolific cheaters in UFC history?
Jon Jones is easily #1 with eye pokes, steroids, etc.
Then you have Kamaru Usman, Michael Chandler, TJ Dillashaw.
Then you have guys who don't necessarily cheat but try to win by foul-calling or exaggerating/exploiting technicalities like Sterling and Weidman.
Also it's common when 2 wrestlers fight, and 1 of them fouls, the other one starts trying to outfoul the person (Colby-Kamaru, DC-Stipe).
Is there a connection here or am I reaching?
