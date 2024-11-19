  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Is there a connection between American wrestling culture and cheating?

ChessJitsu

ChessJitsu

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Feb 9, 2024
Messages
370
Reaction score
574
Just a stream of thoughts I had 5 minutes ago...

Who are the most prolific cheaters in UFC history?

Jon Jones is easily #1 with eye pokes, steroids, etc.

Then you have Kamaru Usman, Michael Chandler, TJ Dillashaw.

Then you have guys who don't necessarily cheat but try to win by foul-calling or exaggerating/exploiting technicalities like Sterling and Weidman.

Also it's common when 2 wrestlers fight, and 1 of them fouls, the other one starts trying to outfoul the person (Colby-Kamaru, DC-Stipe).

Is there a connection here or am I reaching?
 
Chandler's cheating was wild. Lost count of the amount of shit he pulled.
 
all of them try to cheat all of them wants to have an edge
remember gsp? with some vaseline grease..the man did even retired when usada came because of drug testing

if your a full grown man with a full grown brain you should know this by now

we also have rules
if the rules or referee judged it as fair then its fair
they are profesionals who doesnt use their feelings to judge

also cant remember jones eyepoked someone and didnt gave them time to recover
 
maxresdefault.jpg

<{yahyou}>
 
Are you trying to race bait? 50% of the fighters you named are black when only 10% of Americans are black
 
No. There are too many problems with your hypothesis to even get started.

Palhares anyone? Gilbert Yvel?
 
Last edited:
Definitely. It's a NASCAR "If you ain't cheatin' you ain't tryin'" sort of thing.
 
They been juicing since early on in their lives, most of them have been life long cheaters.
 
