Is there a bigger hypocrite in mma than merab?

Genki Sudo
Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
May 14, 2021
- Messages
- 307
- Reaction score
- 311
Dude is whinging about disrespect while churning out more skits than SNL.
Now hes whining about Magdi Amachov training with umar. Isnt this the same guy that left Serra longo mma for syndicate mma.... And yet you will not here a single bad word about him from both matt or Ray.
The dude is really grinding my gears.
