Is there a bigger hypocrite in mma than merab?

Dude is whinging about disrespect while churning out more skits than SNL.

Now hes whining about Magdi Amachov training with umar. Isnt this the same guy that left Serra longo mma for syndicate mma.... And yet you will not here a single bad word about him from both matt or Ray.

The dude is really grinding my gears.
 
giphy.webp
 
Dude is whinging about disrespect while churning out more skits than SNL.

Now hes whining about Magdi Amachov training with umar. Isnt this the same guy that left Serra longo mma for syndicate mma.... And yet you will not here a single bad word about him from both matt or Ray.

The dude is really grinding my gears.
He is getting super annoying for sure. It seems like he's worried about fighting Umar.

Like he waited and waited for Aljo to move on from the title picture and now that he's gone he thought his time came only to have a major threat in Umar take the belt for the 1st defense.

I really don't see anyone but Umar being a threat to Merab
 
