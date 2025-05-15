Is there a bigger career accomplishment than being double champ?

moosaev
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Nov 19, 2016
- Messages
- 12,915
- Reaction score
- 18,909
Objectively speaking, we all understand that fighters (actually anybody in any profession) should strive for excellence in their field. In MMA becoming a multi-division champion is the pinnacle of excellence in the sport.
So let me ask you, in what world does anybody think it’s unreasonable to fight for a second belt instead of fighting a contender that isn’t even in your division? All the trolling aside, why would anybody forgo a chance at putting your name in the history books?
So let me ask you, in what world does anybody think it’s unreasonable to fight for a second belt instead of fighting a contender that isn’t even in your division? All the trolling aside, why would anybody forgo a chance at putting your name in the history books?