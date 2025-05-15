Is there a bigger career accomplishment than being double champ?

Objectively speaking, we all understand that fighters (actually anybody in any profession) should strive for excellence in their field. In MMA becoming a multi-division champion is the pinnacle of excellence in the sport.

So let me ask you, in what world does anybody think it’s unreasonable to fight for a second belt instead of fighting a contender that isn’t even in your division? All the trolling aside, why would anybody forgo a chance at putting your name in the history books?
 
I think Anderson Silva, GSP, and Demetrious Johnson had better fighting careers than Poatan, Randy, Penn, or Cormier so... that. Jones is GOAT for his lhw run the double champ thing kind of matters but isn't a huge deal

I'm not talking about money
 
Double champ is a huge accomplishment for sure.

But it doesn't mean you are the best fighter ever or a GOAT. I mean, look at Connor, he had zero defenses.
 
Honestly, I think cleaning out your division and beating 2-3 generations of challengers is more important than being a double champ. But no one idolizes that stat, because then they would have to accept that the MMA GOAT is Demetrious Johnson, which he is.

I'd have liked to see Islam beat Arman, Gaethje, Holloway, and Paddy. That would make him rank higher on the MMA GOAT list than if he beats JDM and defends the welterweight belt a couple times, which I doubt he does. Size matters.

Same with Topuria. I would like to see him stay at 145 and beat Volk a 2nd time, as well as beat Lopes + Evloev. I highly doubt Topuria can dominate lightweight and remain undefeated.
 
The first Triple Champ ?
No, need a Quad champ, Maly already ruined triple
No. Being a double champ is not the pinnacle. Long title defense streaks are in fact the hardest thing to do in this sport.

Think of all the opportunistic jumps in weight due to a favorable matchup. GSP vs. Bisping, Jones vs. Gane, and Conor vs. Eddie come to mind. These acts were not in and pf themselves great. This is why DC and Cejudo are not in the upper echelon of greats, other than in their own minds.

A long reign in your division is the hardest thing to do.
 
A couple of title defences trumps double champ status for me.
But a champ champ with defences in both divisions is impressive.
 
Personally think setting record title defenses is more impressive. Double champ status requires a single favorable match up. Probably in the minority but that’s my opinion.
Perhaps, but beating ilia wouldn’t uniquely provide Islam any records. But beating Jack would etch him in the history books. So why are people so bent about his decision?
 
A couple of title defences trumps double champ status for me.
But a champ champ with defences in both divisions is impressive.
Which would you say has a better legacy:

2 division champ w/ 4 title defenses OR
1 division champ w/ 5 title defenses?
 
I'd rate double digit title wins as a greater achievement. which is why as far as ufc fighters goes, it'll always been jones gsp and mouse at the top for me. no double digit title wins, no conversation.
In this era I don’t think double digit wins is feasible, we will never see that again imo. The sport has become too competitive. Wilt Chamberlain scored 100 points in a game, but that was a relic of where basketball was in its development at the time. Won’t happen again.
 
