Is the whole nightclubbing scene dead?

For the guys 35 years old or younger on here, do you guys still go to clubs?

I hear it's pretty dead nowadays.

What's the true story?

Anyone still go?

I'm not talking about bars or strip clubs, but the club scene itself.


Wikipedia_space_ibiza%2803%29.jpg
 
Of course I still go, just not as often as I used to. I've became much more selective as to which event I'm going to attend.
 
In Singapore, it's pretty much dead. When I was 18 to 24, I go almost every weekend, on some weeks I go thrice. Clarke Quay was "entry-level", then we slowly spread out in radius to more wild areas like Mohamed Sultan.

Since the strict lockdown of Covid, clubs closed down and never reopened, like at all. A generation of 18yrs old didn't get the chance to club, they are in their early 20s now and since they never started, they don't even visit pubs.

I'm nearly 40 now, so we just gather in pubs with live band.
 
Yes in my 20s it was massive and rammed pack at the clubs. I'll be honest I went to couple clubs last year and it was pretty empty. Not much people at all.

I guess the young people these days have more options to entertain themselves besides going to clubs.
 
On its last legs in the UK. But then again we’re turning into an Islamic country so it’s of no real surprise.
 
I live in LA and the club scene isn’t what it used to be. I still go out from time to time though if there’s a dope event happening. LA has turned into a house party scene > clubs. I go to parties in the Hills every other week but clubs pretty rarely. Just better all around to be honest.
 
