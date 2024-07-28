Is the WelterWeight division dead with Belal as champ?

Is WW Dead?

  • Yes

    Votes: 24 35.3%

  • No

    Votes: 42 61.8%

  • 50-50

    Votes: 2 2.9%
  • Total voters
    68
Props to Belal for his grappling skills, but holy shit- aint he one of the most boring fighters in the UFC

It's just the hugging kind of grappling with no damage. Lay n Pray makes a return. Effective, but not the most entertaining.

So, is the WW division dead with Belal as champ?
 
Bilal going to lose his next fight either it be a rematch or to someone else
 
No because Dana will fast track Shav now to make sure the division isn't relegated to Fight Night cards cuz no one's paying to see Belal headline shit
 
I hope Edwards doesn’t get an instant rematch and I also hope Belal is an active champ.
 
No Belal is legit and will give anyone a tough fight. He’s corny but he’s pretty good. I think he gets run over by someone like Shavkat but I’m always gonna be a fan after he beat up Leon in his back yard at 6 in the morning lol
 
Leon isn't any more exciting aside from that last minute headkick on Usman, he's a decision machine.
 
Nah. Leon was pretty inactive and was trying to go for two belts in different weight classes. Belal is a breath of fresh air, at least for now. Shavkat, Usman, JDM, Garry, all good contenders for the title.
 
None can compete with the great what’s his name muhammed
 
