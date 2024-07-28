Is the WelterWeight division dead with Belal as champ?

Cooliox
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jul 1, 2013
- Messages
- 29,335
- Reaction score
- 8,833
Props to Belal for his grappling skills, but holy shit- aint he one of the most boring fighters in the UFC
It's just the hugging kind of grappling with no damage. Lay n Pray makes a return. Effective, but not the most entertaining.
So, is the WW division dead with Belal as champ?
