Nizam al-Mulk
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Jun 11, 2024
- Messages
- 1,893
- Reaction score
- 784
Or obsessive weirdos save all the debates you left in txt files and reference it?
At least the rules probably allow drive by posting unless one is a thread starter which more practical than many other places....
Is it like this?
or more like...
At least the rules probably allow drive by posting unless one is a thread starter which more practical than many other places....
Is it like this?
or more like...