Yes. Most people wore several layers of clothing, but they're likely not nearly as heavy or hot as you think they are. The materials would have been all natural fibers; cotton, linen, wool. All of them could be milled as either very light, fine, almost gossamer material or on the other extreme, very thick, heavy material. Clothing would also have been made with certain uses in mind, and thicker, heavier clothes were generally more suited to winter wear or as work wear - think of the thick cotton duck or denim that makes heavy work overalls - and your daily wear would have been made of a thickness suited to the weather and time of year.



In general, even in summer, and even in a hot place like Tombstone, a man would wear underwear of light cotton - a "union suit" or a pair of drawers - with a cotton or linen shirt over top, a pair of trousers - probably of wool or a work-appropriate cotton canvas - and a wool, cotton, or linen jacket. They might also wear a neckcloth with a collar, which would either be removable (a "white collar, made of white linen and stiffened to stand tall on the neck) or not ("blue collar" from the ubiquitous blue wool overshirts that were popular work wear). Topped with a hat, of course.



Covering one's whole body was important because, especially in Arizona, it was far more important to keep the sun off you than it was to not be mildly hot. And again, if you had suitable clothes, linen, cotton, and wool are all breathable and comfortable, and someone wearing head to toe wool would likely be a lot more comfortable in the sun than someone today wearing jeans and a polyester windbreaker. Polyester and synthetic fabrics in general are not great at breathing and tend to hold on to moisture, unless they're designed to be not that way. Combining cotton - which does retain moisture - with linen or wool - which tend to wick moisture away - you can get sort of the best of both worlds; your cotton undershirt would keep sweat and your body's filth away from your more expensive outer clothing, and the outer clothing would allow wind to cut through and keep one cool, all while keeping the sun from your skin.



In Tombstone, you're likely also seeing "dusters," which were work coats worn by cowboys, because cow herds stirred up tremendous amounts of dust. The duster's purpose was to keep your clothes clean and freer of dust than otherwise, and if it made one hot, then that was a sacrifice that people were more than capable of dealing with. More specifically about Tombstone, the iconic scene with the Earps and co. confronting the cowboys, and only Wyatt and Doc Holiday are wearing longer coats than normal, and Doc Holliday is wearing a cloak because he's dying of tuberculosis. They are also trying to conceal their weapons as they walked down the street. It wasn't because people regularly wore long heavy dusters in town.



But tl;dr, yes people layered in the 19th century. It is likely far more comfortable than you imagine, because natural fibers have qualities that many folks are less aware of today because the majority of our modern clothing is made of polyester blend material, which interferes with the natural fibers' qualities.



There isn't much written about things like this, but I've spent quite a few years as a historical interpreter at a historic site, where I had to wear head-to-toe wool on hot summer days, and I was about as comfortable as you could be if your job is to stand in the sun all day and talk to folks about history. I answered "aren't you hot in that" about ten thousand times a day. The answer is usually "of course I am, it's 90 degrees out." But that has less to do with the clothes than you might expect.