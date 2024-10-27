Elections Is the US presidential campaign too long?

Is the US presidential campaign too long?

  • Yes, its too long.

    Votes: 4 100.0%

  • No, it's fine.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    4
Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,352
Reaction score
46,022
It's about at least a year long from what I see.

It ridiculously too long for something that can be done in a few months imo.

But I guess it's a money making scheme as well.

So it's the nature of the beast I suppose.

Thoughts?

national-election-campaign-length-days-_chartbuilder-5-_custom-83c39ad978283bf412258f5851e0f5598779e2d9.png
 
When does it stop?
It's an entertainment cavalcade disguised as political mechanism.
Just think about it, when did it stop during the last 10 years?
 
I mean really when you think about it this one's only been going for 3ish months.
 
