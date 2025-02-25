  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

International Is the US part of the axis of evil now?

In the U.N. General Assembly, the U.S. joined Russia in voting against a Europe-backed Ukrainian resolution that calls out Moscow’s aggression and demands an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops.

Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, its neighbors Canada and Mexico and European countries, with the exception of Hungary. Voted for the resolution.

Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and the US voted against.

www.bbc.com

US sides with Russia in UN resolutions on invasion of Ukraine

The UK and France abstain as the UN Security Council passes a text that does not criticise Moscow.
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

www.lemonde.fr

US joins Russia to vote against UN resolution condemning Russia for Ukraine war

The UN General Assembly passed a European-backed resolution demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal, rejecting a US proposal that failed to name Moscow as the aggressor.
www.lemonde.fr www.lemonde.fr

 
Yes.
Looks that they are idiots dreaming that by appeasing Russia they might get reduce
their ties with China, NK and Iran. This is wrong dream but cos this they had sold Ukraine to Russia.
Russians are calling yanks as dreamers living in debts 100 years in row.
 
Seano said:
Jesus, this hyperbole is really getting ridiculous.
Click to expand...
It might be a hyperbole, but you must admit that the US voting against the entire western ( and democratic) world, and joining forces with Russia, Belarus, Nicaragua and North Korea in the UN is a new development.
 
