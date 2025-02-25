Garibaldi
In the U.N. General Assembly, the U.S. joined Russia in voting against a Europe-backed Ukrainian resolution that calls out Moscow’s aggression and demands an immediate withdrawal of Russian troops.
Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, its neighbors Canada and Mexico and European countries, with the exception of Hungary. Voted for the resolution.
Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua and the US voted against.
US sides with Russia in UN resolutions on invasion of Ukraine
The UK and France abstain as the UN Security Council passes a text that does not criticise Moscow.
US joins Russia to vote against UN resolution condemning Russia for Ukraine war
The UN General Assembly passed a European-backed resolution demanding Russia’s immediate withdrawal, rejecting a US proposal that failed to name Moscow as the aggressor.
