Is the US Constitution gonna be a thing of the past?

There was some polling done and immigrants to the US don't value the US constitution as much as the non migrant whites in the country. Many believe that free speech does not include hate speech and see the 2nd amendment as an archaic way of thinking. I think we will eventually see the constituion modified to fit the new Americans of the future, and rightfully so. Free speech should have more limitations and guns should be banned from civilian use.
 
i’ll put it to you like this: the constitution will never be a “thing of the past” unless the country itself is a thing of the past. and if that happens, you’re not going to be worried about hate speech anymore.
 
Why would immigrants give a shit about the US constitution when locals scream all day it's not a valid document anymore? it makes no sense for them to give any emotional value to it if a lot of the locals don't.
 
Free speech should have more limitations and guns should be banned from civilian use.
Anyone who believes anything even like this, please ask a Palestinian.
 
