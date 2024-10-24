Richmma80
There was some polling done and immigrants to the US don't value the US constitution as much as the non migrant whites in the country. Many believe that free speech does not include hate speech and see the 2nd amendment as an archaic way of thinking. I think we will eventually see the constituion modified to fit the new Americans of the future, and rightfully so. Free speech should have more limitations and guns should be banned from civilian use.