Is the UFC White House event a done deal?

Seems like every half decent fighter is trying to get a spot on the white house card, but is it even a done deal at this point?

The logistics must be a nightmare so personally I wouldn't be surprised if it never happens.

Another potential problem for the UFC is that fighters might just sit out the first half of 2026, not wanting to jeopardise a chance to fight at the white house.
 
<<“ Spearheading the telecast,” Varietyreports The June 14, 2026, gala will be one of the first UFC events to be broadcast under a $7.7 billion deal between UFC and Paramount, now controlled by the MAGA media mogul David Ellison. The fight night will officially be part of a series of events to mark the 250th anniversary of American independence, but just happens to coincide with the president’s milestone birthday.>>


01e00dc9-59e7-46c2-9d52-fbf192015563_text.gif
 
It will happen no matter what because neither Dana nor the White House care about anything other than appearance. The card may suck, an old white guy will do the double jerk off dance and the country will move on.
I'm hoping for a good card.

Like they do for ufc 100, 200, 300, etc.
 
Well Dana has met with Trump a few times, and has publicly said it's definitely happening.

But who the fuck knows when it's Dana saying something?
 
I think that by now, unless something political or legal develops that greatly undermines its feasibility, then it it will happen.

Putting it another way, the White House card will happen unless something STOPS it from happening.
 
It's happening.

But some of you really need to cool expectations. This is an outdoor show with a few thousand invited guests who probably won't even be MMA fans.

The White House as a backdrop in the camera shots while 2 guys beat the shit out of each other is going to get my red, white, and blue blood going but other than a few gimmick fights, don't expect some all time great card and crowd to support it.
 
It’s a go from everything I’ve seen. But for whatever reason, just get the feeling it will be called off or scaled back significantly at the eleventh hour over logistical or security concerns.
 
the consensus is, this event is never happening, and because it hasn't happened yet, that means it's true.

this event is 100% not happening. nope. not gonna be a white house event.
 
It will happen no matter what because neither Dana nor the White House care about anything other than appearance. The card may suck, an old white guy will do the double jerk off dance and the country will move on.
Jon Jones is an old white guy?
 
the consensus is, this event is never happening, and because it hasn't happened yet, that means it's true.

this event is 100% not happening. nope. not gonna be a white house event.
This event will be a bunker buster for mom’s basements across the globe!
 
Only reason Epstein files haven't been released is because Donald reaaally wants UFC Whitehouse before he goes to prison.
 
