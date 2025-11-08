Is the UFC White House event a done deal?

MustangSally
Seems like every half decent fighter is trying to get a spot on the white house card, but is it even a done deal at this point?
The logistics must be a nightmare so personally I wouldn't be surprised if it never happens.
Another potential problem for the UFC is that fighters might just sit out the first half of 2026, not wanting to jeopardise a chance to fight at the white house.
