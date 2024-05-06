Is the UFC punishing Michel Pereira?

blaseblase
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 7,060
- Reaction score
- 13,253
He's on an 8 fight win streak and still hasn't gotten a ranked opponent. He has wins over Ponzi and Petroski. He just fought a can in Brazil. What is going on?
That was a late replacement fight.He just fought a can in Brazil. What is going on?
He should have gotten an important match after beating Khaos Williams but that was 6 fights ago, which is longer than Nickal's entire careerThis is like asking if they are punishing Bo Nickal by feeding him scraps to stuff up his record. I personally think they are trying to market him more before slingshotting him into important matches.
Punishing by giving him fodder for his highlight reel.
I think he will beat Jack up badly if they match up.Is he ready to approach a gate guarded by Jack Hermanson?
I have no idea why they are moving barrahlo so slowly. How has he not fought top 15 yet?They want Caio Barrahlo and Michel Pereira to commit murder before they’re given a shot at the real elite.
Watch them pair these guys against each other and kill one off for sure.
Feels like the UFC has done a poor job of match making for Brazilians in favour of getting different market fighters bigger chances. Ikram has been inked for bigger fights despite being way less proven.
He was supposed to fight Brady and Wonderboy after the Ponzinibbio fight, but they got cancelled and then the whole weight debacle happened. It's not rare for the UFC to put weight missers on timeout for a bit.Yes. He's literally accomplished nothing these past two years. He could have fought this bum he just faced two years ago and nothing would be different.
I think they just wanted someone ready and available for Pereira. His next fight definitely needs to be a tough opponent though; top 10 ideally but at least a top 15.He's on an 8 fight win streak and still hasn't gotten a ranked opponent. He has wins over Ponzi and Petroski. He just fought a can in Brazil. What is going on?
I think that it's understood Caio is a real dark horse and a tough matchup for anyone. Guy seems strong everywhere, very cerebral fighter who fights to their opponents weaknesses. We've seen him keep it standing and finish violently, and we've seen him neutralize people with grappling (violently).I have no idea why they are moving barrahlo so slowly. How has he not fought top 15 yet?
Pereira I understand, as he's bounced weightclasses.