Is the UFC punishing Michel Pereira?

He's on an 8 fight win streak and still hasn't gotten a ranked opponent. He has wins over Ponzi and Petroski. He just fought a can in Brazil. What is going on?
 
This is like asking if they are punishing Bo Nickal by feeding him scraps to stuff up his record. I personally think they are trying to market him more before slingshotting him into important matches.
 
he missed weight and missed fights, UFC is not punishing him, just making him work for it a bit. He also wants to fight frequently now, and for that you take fights as they come. He is in a good position now to start climbing though.
 
They want Caio Barrahlo and Michel Pereira to commit murder before they’re given a shot at the real elite.
Watch them pair these guys against each other and kill one off for sure.


Feels like the UFC has done a poor job of match making for Brazilians in favour of getting different market fighters bigger chances. Ikram has been inked for bigger fights despite being way less proven.
 
He should have gotten an important match after beating Khaos Williams but that was 6 fights ago, which is longer than Nickal's entire career
 
Yes. He's literally accomplished nothing these past two years. He could have fought this bum he just faced two years ago and nothing would be different.
 
I have no idea why they are moving barrahlo so slowly. How has he not fought top 15 yet?
Pereira I understand, as he's bounced weightclasses.
 
He fucked up that Wonderboy fight pretty good, maybe its still due to that perhaps?

He looks happy HL’ing fools in the meantime
 
He was supposed to fight Brady and Wonderboy after the Ponzinibbio fight, but they got cancelled and then the whole weight debacle happened. It's not rare for the UFC to put weight missers on timeout for a bit.

They've kept him fairly active however, with 3 fights since october and he could end up getting two more fights this year depending on how much damage he takes.
 
Yeah, it feels like a punishment. He's been unreliable and they aren't champing at the bit to make a big gamble on him yet. He should be getting a big push with a run like he's had.

I'd say if he doesn't get a top 15 guy next fight it's absolutely them slow walking him because he's been a fuckup in the past.
 
I think they just wanted someone ready and available for Pereira. His next fight definitely needs to be a tough opponent though; top 10 ideally but at least a top 15.
 
They've seen him get beaten up by a featherweight, so they know they have to ease him into the MWs.
image_2024-05-06_125725606.png

I think that it's understood Caio is a real dark horse and a tough matchup for anyone. Guy seems strong everywhere, very cerebral fighter who fights to their opponents weaknesses. We've seen him keep it standing and finish violently, and we've seen him neutralize people with grappling (violently).
Not a lot of guys clamoring for that contract I reckon.
 
