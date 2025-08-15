  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Is the UFC pissed off at Bryan Battle?

Rhood

Rhood

Why is he fighting at the very bottom of UFC 319 card?
I can't even remember seeing him fight on the extra early prelims before.
This is an insult to his career.
 
I wouldn't say "pissed" but he did miss weight twice at welterweight so they are forcing him to move up to middleweight, he has some work to do to get back in the promotion's good graces. He probably could've been fighting a ranked opponent by now if he had made weight vs Randy Brown.
 
Probably for the weight miss, but Battle is one of the guys who always puts on a show. Nothing tops him KOing Jousset in France and having the crowd boo and he doesn't give AF lol. Still you have plenty of guys like Gastelum or Costa that get featured when they have missed weight. Battle is exciting and they could use more star power.
 
The guy had a video on his run on the UFC YT channel, while being mainly a cage wrestler
I am not sure they are hiding him
 
Shaolin Alan said:
Apparently he's banging one of the ring girls who Dana was rumored to be stalking.
Prove It GIFs | Tenor
 
I believe he is 7-1 in the ufc but the brass doesn't play with weightmisses
 
Rhood said:
Why is he fighting at the very bottom of UFC 319 card?
I can't even remember seeing him fight on the extra early prelims before.
This is an insult to his career.
Because he's a fucking douche that is blaming it all on Ruziboev.
<haditcoming>

What's he ever done? Why's he think he deserves better?
 
It's a very weird matchup yeah, Battle deserves someone much higher up the ladder than Ruziboev.
 
He's missed weight twice already. He needs to move up at this point.
 
Rhood said:
Why is he fighting at the very bottom of UFC 319 card?
I can't even remember seeing him fight on the extra early prelims before.
This is an insult to his career.
He half assed his diet last time and missed weight by alot. So their forcing him to fight at middleweight. Which is his real division tbh, he just needs to bulk up to it.
 
I thought the UFC was doing him a solid, by not making a main event of the arse whooping he is unfortunately about to get from that big dude he is fighting tomorrow.
 
Tweak896 said:
Probably for the weight miss, but Battle is one of the guys who always puts on a show. Nothing tops him KOing Jousset in France and having the crowd boo and he doesn't give AF lol. Still you have plenty of guys like Gastelum or Costa that get featured when they have missed weight. Battle is exciting and they could use more star power.
his fight with randy sucked though.
 
