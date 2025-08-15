Is the UFC pissed off at Bryan Battle?

Apparently he's banging one of the ring girls who Dana was rumored to be stalking.
Because he's a fucking douche that is blaming it all on Ruziboev.Why is he fighting at the very bottom of UFC 319 card?
I can't even remember seeing him fight on the extra early prelims before.
This is an insult to his career.
The french are allergic to battleWhy's he not on the Paris card? Give him some French bum and let him beat the shit out of him.
his fight with randy sucked though.Probably for the weight miss, but Battle is one of the guys who always puts on a show. Nothing tops him KOing Jousset in France and having the crowd boo and he doesn't give AF lol. Still you have plenty of guys like Gastelum or Costa that get featured when they have missed weight. Battle is exciting and they could use more star power.
Oof yeah, maybe that's why. Good point, I totally forgot about how bad that was.his fight with randy sucked though.