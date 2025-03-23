  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Is the UFC penalizing wrestlers?

Mixed martial arts should be just that - mixed! However there has been a noticeable drop in wrestlers in the UFC as well as actual wrestling in the ring. Many wrestlers are feeling the pressure and are being pressured to "stand and swing" rather than take down the opponent and ensure victory. We also hear a lot of fighters saying they will stand and fight to attempt to placate the UFC and the fans. Is this follow the money tactic by the UFC reducing the sport's credibility?

The fact that wrestlers are currently dominant in many divisions only proves how effective wrestlers can be. I am referencing new entries to the UFC and the hyping of striking matches over wrestling matches as well as quicker standups in the ring after a takedown as examples of penalizing wrestlers.
 
what do you mean, most of the champs are wrestlers or grapplers
 
Takedowns and control have been more influential in scoring fights than knockdowns. So not at all.
 
The rules heavily favor grapplers. You can crawl on the floor like a dumbass and nobody can kick you. You don't lose rounds for spamming failed takedowns
 
They should. Who wants to see 15-25 minutes of hugging?
 
Those wrestlers who think they’re pressured to “standing and banging” are idiots. If wrestlers nowadays were smart, they would study fighters like Nurmagomedov and Makhachev. Those fighters adding submissions & GnP to their arsenal are winning/finishing bouts.

The sad thing it’s not new, it was prevalent 20yrs ago when wrestlers saw the extreme benefits of adding submissions and GnP.

The last sentence of the opening post shows seems like you’re blaming UFC when the ones at fault the stubborn fighters themselves.
 
bro we are in the Dagi wrestler era, wtf you on?
That's not the point. I believe wrestling is the most dominant and effective version of mma. I am referring to preferential striking matches, quicker standups of takedowns, and more strikers hyped and entering the UFC.
 
I don't know if we really had a noticeable drop of wrestlers in the UFC over the years, although it would make sense, as more and more fighters are simply startiing out as MMA fighters.
It's absolutely true, and very obvious too, that wresling is not very appreciated by most fans and seen as rather boring, especially if the fights don't end with a finish at least. Sonnen and Colby realised that and put on a Pro Wrestling persona in order to entertain the fans and thus boost their career. Otherwise they most likely wouldn't have gotten as many shots at the titlle as they did.
Crowd pleasers and neede movers are just getting favourized by the UFC. This has been true for pretty much all of professional combat sports. Does it undermine the credibility of the sport? Yes. Do people really care? Not so much.
 
Refs have been standing up fights too often for my taste. You know that the UFC wants knockouts more than anything including submission wins. Hard to make highlight reels from guys tapping or winning by decision.
 
That's not the point. I believe wrestling is the most dominant and effective version of mma. I am referring to preferential striking matches, quicker standups of takedowns, and more strikers hyped and entering the UFC.
This reply makes no sense. Wrestling is the most dominant & effect skill in MMA that is true. But what are you talking about the preferential striking matches? Example?

Quicker standup of takedowns? Thats not true at all and if it was true, wrestlers like Merab & Makhachev would not be champions right now.

What strikers are hyped are entering the UFC? Example?
 
