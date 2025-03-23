Is the UFC penalizing wrestlers?

rightfight777
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Jul 3, 2023
- Messages
- 98
- Reaction score
- 49
Mixed martial arts should be just that - mixed! However there has been a noticeable drop in wrestlers in the UFC as well as actual wrestling in the ring. Many wrestlers are feeling the pressure and are being pressured to "stand and swing" rather than take down the opponent and ensure victory. We also hear a lot of fighters saying they will stand and fight to attempt to placate the UFC and the fans. Is this follow the money tactic by the UFC reducing the sport's credibility?
The fact that wrestlers are currently dominant in many divisions only proves how effective wrestlers can be. I am referencing new entries to the UFC and the hyping of striking matches over wrestling matches as well as quicker standups in the ring after a takedown as examples of penalizing wrestlers.
The fact that wrestlers are currently dominant in many divisions only proves how effective wrestlers can be. I am referencing new entries to the UFC and the hyping of striking matches over wrestling matches as well as quicker standups in the ring after a takedown as examples of penalizing wrestlers.
Last edited: