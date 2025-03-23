Is the UFC penalizing wrestlers?

I don't know if we really had a noticeable drop of wrestlers in the UFC over the years, although it would make sense, as more and more fighters are simply startiing out as MMA fighters.

It's absolutely true, and very obvious too, that wresling is not very appreciated by most fans and seen as rather boring, especially if the fights don't end with a finish at least. Sonnen and Colby realised that and put on a Pro Wrestling persona in order to entertain the fans and thus boost their career. Otherwise they most likely wouldn't have gotten as many shots at the titlle as they did.

Crowd pleasers and neede movers are just getting favourized by the UFC. This has been true for pretty much all of professional combat sports. Does it undermine the credibility of the sport? Yes. Do people really care? Not so much.