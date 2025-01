20 plus years in a would say I miss the older fighters. I'm sure because I knew them better and they were my age. They acted like me and if you knew some of them from prospect status. For the ufc it really used to be the best fighting the best and that changed with conor. That and the political element have made me like it less. It really was just about fighting then. Now it has changed and I don't love that. Like most of us on here I still love it but not the way I used too.