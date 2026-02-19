Is the UFC monkeying around with Leavitt?

Egészségére!
I admit I’m kind of a fan of the guy
His fights tend to be entertaining & 5 of 6 of his UFC wins are by stoppage
Plus he has 2 PONs & won his last fight in round 1
So why is he the second fight on the prelims of a fight night? His last two UFC losses have been by RNC & De Valle is undefeated (10-0) with his last two UFC wins by RNC.
IDK but this placement & matchmaking seems to me they’re trying to do him dirty
Thoughts?
——————
Go Monkey King
(EDIT his *last 2 UFC losses, he’s 6-3 UFC)
