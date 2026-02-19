Is the UFC monkeying around with Leavitt?

I admit I’m kind of a fan of the guy

His fights tend to be entertaining & 5 of 6 of his UFC wins are by stoppage

Plus he has 2 PONs & won his last fight in round 1

So why is he the second fight on the prelims of a fight night? His last two UFC losses have been by RNC & De Valle is undefeated (10-0) with his last two UFC wins by RNC.

IDK but this placement & matchmaking seems to me they’re trying to do him dirty

Thoughts?

Go Monkey King

(EDIT his *last 2 UFC losses, he’s 6-3 UFC)
 
Crazy to me that despite his smaller size at 155 he was able to slam the living hell out of Matt Wiman.
 
Del Valle is really good (probably) but his last fight was marred by the Isaac Dulgarian gambling scandal. Undefeated, but casuals don't really know who he is yet.

I'm a fan of Leavitt but he's unproven at 145.
 
He'd be popular if the UFC actually attempted to promote stars like they used to.

They want him to go back to Invicta
 
