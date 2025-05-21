Is the UFC leveraging a Jon Jones "super fight" as a bargaining chip for a new broadcast deal?

The UFC’s exclusive deal with ESPN, which they were paid $1.5 billion for back in 2018, is ending and the negotiation window to seek new broadcast partners opened up this past April. So, the UFC is actively seeking new suitors for a deal.



Is it possible, if not likely, that the UFC is trying to leverage the idea of a Jon Jones super fight to land a new deal, one that would kick-off with a major pay-per-view or “streaming event,” similar to what Netflix has done?



Look back at 2018 when they got the last deal; the UFC was still riding the wave of Conormania and only a few years removed from the Ronda and Brock era. Who do they have to leverage as a crossover star now? Jon, despite never being a huge pay-per-view draw, is probably the closest thing they have left. To me it's the only explanation for why they haven't publicly stripped him yet.