Is the UFC going to South Africa for DDP's next fight?

Shay Brennan

Shay Brennan

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Nov 4, 2020
Messages
2,545
Reaction score
4,285
I know Dana said if he beats Adesanya, they're going to Africa next.

Is that still the plan, has there been any talks about that?

What a shame they didn't go to Africa when there were 3 African champs.

Also what fight would be ideal to headline?
What are your thoughts on this?
 
