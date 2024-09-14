Is the UFC going to South Africa for DDP's next fight?

Shay Brennan
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Nov 4, 2020
- Messages
- 2,545
- Reaction score
- 4,285
I know Dana said if he beats Adesanya, they're going to Africa next.
Is that still the plan, has there been any talks about that?
What a shame they didn't go to Africa when there were 3 African champs.
Also what fight would be ideal to headline?
What are your thoughts on this?
Is that still the plan, has there been any talks about that?
What a shame they didn't go to Africa when there were 3 African champs.
Also what fight would be ideal to headline?
What are your thoughts on this?